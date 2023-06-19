SAYFC TOW champions back on the ropes to defend their title

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Young Farmers have just a few more days to prepare for the highly anticipated Tug of War competition at the Highland Show.

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) will host the final on the Saturday of the show in the cattle rings.

Last year, saw Brechin YFC ladies make history when they claimed a win, while Carluke YFC took the men’s title.

Heading to the finals this year in the ladies is Fife & Kinross Blue, Fife & Kinross Green, Brechin, Strathbogie, East Aberdeenshire, Callander, Biggar, Carluke and SSS Ladies.

In the gents, Strathearn, Bathgate A, Fife & Kinross, East Aberdeenshire, Kinneff, West Aberdeenshire, Lesmahagow, Crossroads and Callander will all compete.

The competition is sponsored by Davidson & Robertson.