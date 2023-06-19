‘I will be back in Elgin at some point’ says far-right activist Alek Yerbury despite ‘pitiful’ support of anti-immigration rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I will be back in Elgin at some point’ says far-right activist Alek Yerbury despite ‘pitiful’ support of anti-immigration rally

The UK’s leading anti-fascism campaign group says Saturday's poor turnout shows Elgin residents rejected the "hateful politics".

By Sean McAngus
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of “refugees are welcome” and “fascist scum”. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Far-right speaker Alek Yerbury plans to return to Elgin following an anti-immigration rally in the town centre.

Around seven members of the Highland Division stood outside St Giles Church with banners and t-shirts on Saturday in protest at the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

Hundreds of anti-fascists outnumbered the main speaker, who styles himself on Adolf Hitler and his supporters.

Anti fascists. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

The former soldier has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

His attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of “refugees are welcome” and “fascist scum”.

‘Pitiful turnout’

UK’s leading anti-fascism campaign group says Saturday’s poor turnout in support of the Highland Division and Alek Yerbury showed Elgin residents “rejected their hateful politics”.

David Lawrence, senior researcher at Hope not Hate said: “The aim of Alek Yerbury’ and other protesters was to try to exploit local concerns about asylum seeker accommodation for their own fascist agenda.

“Given the pitiful turnout, it’s clear residents have rejected their hateful politics.”

“While he may appear comical, Yerbury’s extremism should not be understated.

“He is obsessed with political violence and has spoken positively of the man who murdered Jo Cox MP.”

Alek Yerbury and his supporters escorted away by police. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Despite the strong opposition, Yerbury says he will return to the local area.

He told his supporters on Telegram: “At some point, I will return to this local area.

“It’s just logistically difficult.”

When pressed by the Press and Journal at the rally about being a fascist, he replied: “Anti-fascism are words from the past, we need to move forward.”

It was certainly a tense atmosphere at times.  A 17-year-old man was arrested by police. He was later issued with police warning.

More than 40 police officers were present.

For more Elgin updates and news, join our Facebook group.

Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alek Yerbury's attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of "refugees are welcome" and "fascist scum". Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
