‘I will be back in Elgin at some point’ says far-right activist Alek Yerbury despite ‘pitiful’ support of anti-immigration rally

Far-right speaker Alek Yerbury plans to return to Elgin following an anti-immigration rally in the town centre.

Around seven members of the Highland Division stood outside St Giles Church with banners and t-shirts on Saturday in protest at the housing of asylum seekers in hotels.

Hundreds of anti-fascists outnumbered the main speaker, who styles himself on Adolf Hitler and his supporters.

The Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin is currently housing asylum seekers as part of a Home Office programme.

The former soldier has previously hit the headlines for reportedly calling for the use of firearms on migrants in Belarus.

His attempts at speeches were drowned out by chants of “refugees are welcome” and “fascist scum”.

‘Pitiful turnout’

UK’s leading anti-fascism campaign group says Saturday’s poor turnout in support of the Highland Division and Alek Yerbury showed Elgin residents “rejected their hateful politics”.

David Lawrence, senior researcher at Hope not Hate said: “The aim of Alek Yerbury’ and other protesters was to try to exploit local concerns about asylum seeker accommodation for their own fascist agenda.

“Given the pitiful turnout, it’s clear residents have rejected their hateful politics.”

“While he may appear comical, Yerbury’s extremism should not be understated.

“He is obsessed with political violence and has spoken positively of the man who murdered Jo Cox MP.”

Despite the strong opposition, Yerbury says he will return to the local area.

He told his supporters on Telegram: “At some point, I will return to this local area.

“It’s just logistically difficult.”

When pressed by the Press and Journal at the rally about being a fascist, he replied: “Anti-fascism are words from the past, we need to move forward.”

It was certainly a tense atmosphere at times. A 17-year-old man was arrested by police. He was later issued with police warning.

More than 40 police officers were present.

