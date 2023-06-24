Farmers turn away from green agenda now wallets lighter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mr Kennedy said that the Bute House agreement is having a challenging impact on producers.

By Katrina Macarthur
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
NFUS president Martin Kennedy.

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy has said that the Scottish government is failing to understand how much its ‘green agenda’ is affecting farmers and crofters throughout the country.

Speaking at the Royal Highland Show, Mr Kennedy said that the Bute House agreement is having a challenging impact on producers, both financially and mentally, specifically on issues like species management.

He spoke about the overprotection of certain species becoming a huge problem such as badgers and sea eagles, and the government’s reintroduction of beavers which will see numbers reach 10,000 by 2030.

It is also expected that there could be as many as 900 breeding pairs by 2045, with many moving east and impacting hill sheep flocks.

He said beavers were causing huge problems to flood banks near farmland, resulting in the loss of crops.

“The government is clueless when it comes to food security because the beavers are affecting the land where our crops and vegetables are grown,” said Mr Kennedy.

“Working with NatureScot for decades on management of the likes of beavers, White-tailed eagles and geese has seen progress. However, under the Bute House agreement, that pendulum has now swung in the wrong direction which not only threatens the viability of some rural businesses but, in some cases, has also put at risk some of the things we are trying to protect,” said Mr Kennedy.

Beavers are damaging flood banks near farmland

“Under the previous SNP government, the union had accepted natural expansion but translocation now significantly increases the likelihood of farmers suffering severe agricultural damage at the hands of rapid species expansion.

“White-tailed eagle numbers continue to grow annually, as do the number of farmers and crofters losing sheep to the species.”

Mr Kennedy said the £1.6 million funding available was ”peanuts” to control the damage of species in so many different locations throughout Scotland.

“We cannot continue to pass the costs of what is deemed to be ‘in the public interest’ on to farming businesses,” he said.

“There are only two ways to address this. Firstly, to increase funding considerably, going outside the agricultural budget to create a standalone species management budget that is fit for purpose.

“Secondly, a more feasible and affordable option would be to implement a more pragmatic license application scheme for the removal of these species where their impacts on both business and other wildlife is clear. Will either of those solutions happen while the Bute House Agreement is in place? I doubt it very much.”

 

