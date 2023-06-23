Royal Highland Show: Orcadian breeder wins Shetland championship

Lifting the standard Shetland pony championship was the young black home-bred filly Unigarth Evangeline from Steven and Leona Sinclair.

The three-year-old was twice junior champion at shows last season in Orkney.

Judge Mrs Vivien Hampton said the pony was lovely and full of quality: “She was a beautiful young filly, with lots of quality and potential. I was pleased with the quality of ponies forward today and it was a pleasure to judge. ”

Standing reserve was Claire Connor’s 10-year-old mare Gaby V. Stal Heidezicht, bred in Holland and purchased as a four-year-old. She has been broken to ride and last term was supreme in the Shetland Pony Society performance points scheme.

Mrs Hampton added of the reserve: “This was a real typey pony, with good expression and movement.”

In the miniature section it was Linda Cochrane’s Halstock Denver, a striking black dun six-year-old stallion, which has stood champion at Fife and reserve at Ayr and Central and West Fife shows this season. A working stallion, his daughter, Abbeygreen Verona, topped a busy yearling class at the show.

In the Highland ponies it was the stallion Dunedin Iolare that was the choice for the overall supreme. Owned by Christopher Grant and his mother Jan, the seven-year-old eye-catching dapple grey was purchased from breeder Anne Mitchell as a yearling. As a ridden pony Iolare has this season qualified for the Royal International Horse Show at Ayr and been ridden champion at BSPS Midterm and Northumberland County.

Standing reserve supreme was the female champion Tower Victoria. Owned and bred by Heather Kerr, this five-year-old mare is sired by Rannoch of Achnacarry and out of the Royal Highland first prize winner Tower Fraoch.

The Clydesdale supreme title went to Northern Ireland when the Hanna family’s Macfin Delta Dawn claimed the female title before being the judges choice for the supreme. The three-year-old home-bred filly is by Muirton Sabre and out of Macfin Crystal Gail and was shown by Craig Hanna. The family had previously claimed this title in 2016 with Macfin Diamond Queen.

The reserve supreme was the female reserve, Ainville Miss Moneypenny, a two-year-old home-bred filly from William Mitchell. She is by Redcastle Brelee Majestic and out of Ainville Eilean Donan,which was reserve champion at the Scottish Winter Fair as two-year-old.

Caithness rider Isla Miller and her father Brian Bisset’s 11-year-old Stobilee Zac lifted the ridden Clydesdale class to qualify for the British heavy horse of the year at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS).

They stood ridden supreme at last year’s World Clydesdale Show in Aberdeen and have previously stood reserve champion at HOYS. This is Isla’s second HOYS ticket after qualifying HA Durran Finlay for the cart class at Fife Show last month.

RESULTS

Clydesdale: Supreme and female: Hanna family, Northern Ireland, with Macfin Delta Dawn a three-year-old home-bred filly by Muirton Sabre and out of Macfin Crystal Gail

Reserve female: William Mitchell, Midlothian, with Ainville Miss Moneypenny, a two-year-old home-bred filly, sired by Redcastle Brelee Majestic and out of Ainville Eilean Donan.She was second at the National Stallion Show this year and last year was reserve at Perth foal show.

Male and reserve supreme: Tom Tennant, Borders, with Singlie Sargent, a yearling colt, sired by Bratlach Mollinhillhead Gladiator and out of Bratlach Ailsa. Bred in Ireland by John Drummond, he was purchased after standing champion at Northern Ireland foal show.

Reserve male: Annette and Ailsa Noble, East Lothian, with Tulloes Monte Carlo, a two-year-old gelding by Doura Magic Touch and out of Roes Hall Victoria.

Shetland: Steven and Leona Sinclair, Orkney, with Unigarth Evangeline, a three-year-old by Wells Real Lucky and out of Unigarth Elvita. Has been junior champion at Orkney.

Reserve: Claire Connor, Lancs, with Gaby V. Stal Heidezicht, a 10-year-old by Alex V.D. Pony Hoeve and out of Wanda V. Stal Heidezicht.

Shetland miniature: Lynda Cochrane, Ayrshire, with Ardanbeag Hamish. Sired by Ardanbeag Lomond and out of Plumtree Huckleberry, the six-year-old stallion stood champion at Fife.

Reserve: Lorna, Donald and Reece McLeod, Dornach, with Hjaltland Hirta, a 13-year-old skewbald mare by Vallendale Geordie and out of Fenella of Houlland which was champion at the 2022 Royal Highland Show and is a previous champion at Black Isle Show.

Highland ponies: Supreme and male: Christopher and Jan Grant, Northumberland with Dunedin Iolare, a seven-year-old stallion by Moss-side Iain Mhor and out of Dunedin Fiona.

Reserve and female champion: Heather Ker, Ayrshire, with Tower Victoria, a five-year-old home-bred mare by Rannoch of Auchnacarry and out of Tower Fraoch.

Female reserve: W and J Allan, Fife, with Meredith of Millfield, a yearling home-bred filly by Glenmuir Lochaber and bred out of Mylene of Millfield. On her first show outing.

Male reserve: Jacqueline Hay, South Lanarkshire, with Bowmore Ben Cruchan, a 11-year-old gelding by Moss-side Iain Mhor and out of Bowmore Lady Laura.