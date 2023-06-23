RHS underway but not all happy faces

A sell-out crowd of 55,000 visitors flocked through the gates for day one of the four-day show at Ingliston which was basked with beautiful sunshine.

Despite happy faces of those who were in the show field, there were many glum faces at home of those who didn’t quite manage to secure pre-booked tickets for the event.

One Press & Journal reader from Morayshire got in touch with the editor, informing that they had lost out on the price of three nights of accommodation as they did not know that tickets had to be pre-booked.

They blamed RHASS for poor advertising, claiming they did not put enough effort into the fact tickets could not be purchased on the gate.

“To say show goers have been left angered about not being able to buy tickets at the gate is a understatement,” the reader said.

“We have gone to the show every year for the past three decades and had we not read the article in Wednesday’s Press & Journal, we would have arrived at Edinburgh only to be turned away.”