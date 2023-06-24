Balmoral duo named recipients of the Sir William Young Award

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Balmoral duo named recipients of the Sir William Young Award

Dochie and Sylvia Ormiston have worked at Balmoral Estate since 2007

By Katrina Macarthur
Post Thumbnail

Husband and wife team Dochy and Sylvia Ormiston are the recipients of this year’s Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Sir William Young Award.

The award recognises exceptional contributions to the world of livestock breeding and celebrates the enduring legacy of the late Sir William Young, whose invaluable service to Scottish agriculture continues to inspire.

It was fitting that the couple – who have respectively overseen the Balmoral Highland cattle fold and Highland Pony stud since 2007 – were proudly presented with the award by HRH Princess Anne yesterday, alongside Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) chairman Jim Warnock.

The Highland cattle fold was founded in 1952 by the late Queen and now boasts 50 cows, plus followers.

With Dochy at the helm, these cattle have won numerous championships at leading events, including the Royal highland Show, and in addition to his role as trustee of the Highland Cattle Society, he actively contributes to the breed’s development committee.

He has also been a distinguished judge at events held throughout the UK and overseas.

With the encouragement of the late Queen, Sylvia took the helm of the Highland Pony stud in 2007, building upon its legacy since the registration of the first Balmoral Highland Pony in 1979.

The Balmoral stud has shown ponies over the years with much success showing in hand and under saddle.

The estate has won the harness class on many occasions at the Royal Highland Show and attend the event on almost every occasion.

Sylvia has faced and triumphed over adversity, notably navigating the loss of five ponies, including two breeding stallions to Equine Grass Sickness in 2017 and 2018.

This unfortunate event highlighted the importance of collecting and freezing stallion semen at a young age to mitigate potential future losses.

Sylvia’s contributions extend beyond breeding, as she collaborated with the support of the late Queen to develop a new style of working pony saddle and girth that is now widely used across other estates.

She is the current president of the Highland Pony Society and a renowned judge, and continues to leave an indelible mark in her field, inspiring and uplifting others along the way.

Upon receiving the award, Dochy, who was judging Highland ponies on the Thursday of the show said: “We are so delighted to be recognised for our contributions and remain committed to preserving and advancing these remarkable breeds.”

Sylvia added: “We are so passionate about the preservation and improvement of the Highland breeds, and it is an honour to be recognised in this way by RHASS and made all the more special to be presented with it by Princess Anne herself.”

