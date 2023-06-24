Strichen farmer wins Tesco steak competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Strichen farmer wins Tesco steak competition

The competition was held in conjunction with Kepak McIntosh Donald.

By Katrina Macarthur
Overall winner Eric Scott with judges at RHS.
Overall winner Eric Scott with judges at RHS.

A beef finisher from Strichen triumphed in the Tesco steak competition held in conjunction with Kepak McIntosh Donald at the Royal Highland Show.

The annual contest attracted more than 160 entrants from throughout Scotland, before the final 12 sirloins were whittled down to the winning three.

All the sirloins were matured for 30 days after being processed at the Portlethen site.

The sirloins grilled on the stand and sampled by the producers and suppliers of Kepak McIntosh Donald.

Five judges including Quality Meat Scotland chair Kate Rowell, and previous winner of the competition Noel Gall from Mintlaw, announced the winners to a packed stand of onlookers at the show.

Taking the overall title was a Simmental cross heifer from Eric Scott, Mains of Kindrought, Strichen, who was entered into the competition for the first time.

Mr Scott, who finishes around 750 store cattle bought from Thainstone and Huntly each year, won with a sirloin from a 382.4kg heifer which graded R4L at 25 months and two days.

The animal was bred by W and A Oag of Scrabster Farm in Caithness.

In second place, was a sirloin from an Aberdeen-Angus cross stot scaling 320.5kg from JS Baird and Son, Lurdenlaw Farm, Kelso.

It graded R4L at 18 months and five days, and also won the best Aberdeen-Angus award.

Third prize went to J and AF Davidson, Tarbothill, Bridge of Don, with a sirloin from a Simmental stot scaling 398.1kg, grading R4L at 17 months and 25 days.

The sirloins were selected as part of the Tesco Finest range and judged on appearance, taste, tenderness and succulent, with a new criteria added into the total scoring.

This was done in the shape of an interview with each producer prior to the final judging whereby they were scored on animal health and welfare, and sustainability.

The other finalists were W&J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight; WA Fettes, Braes of Enzie; Bowlands Farms, Galashiels; Auchtydore Farms, Easterton of Lenabo; GM Masson, Denhead Farm; W&J Singer, Dunbar House; David Megahy, Applecross, Lauder; W Reid and Co (Muirton), Overhill, Whitecairns; and I&M Emslie, Little Barras, Fordoun.

More from Press and Journal

Kenny, Sally and Rebecca Mair from Kinnermit won the beef breeder native championship
Royal Highland Show: Turriff Beef Shorthorn breeders land top award
Post Thumbnail
Balmoral duo named recipients of the Sir William Young Award
Snowdrop House outside St Cyrus in Aberdeenshire. Image: IWC Media/BBC Pictures.
Aberdeenshire box home and Skye croft battle it out to be named Scotland’s Home…
The crash occurred at the junction between the A835 and the B9163 towards Conan Bridge. Image: Google Maps.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash near Conon Bridge
The collision occurred on the A96 near Lhanbryde. Image: Jasperimage.
One person in hospital following crash involving car and motorcycle on the A96 near…
Scotland's John McGinn is tackled by Georgia's Lasha Dvali on the soaked pitch at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: I've played in horrendous weather conditions - kudos to Scotland for seeing…
Ross Tokely, in his playing days with the Caley Jags. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ross Tokely: Caley Jags have every reason to believe they can win Championship
27 November 2021. Nairn County Football Club, Station Park, Balblair Road, Nairn, IV12 5LT. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Nairn County and Keith FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Nairn Glenn Main runs back for re-start after scoring.
Glenn Main's Nairn County service celebrated with testimonial
Aberdeen councillor Barney Crockett quit the Labour Party over Keir Starmer's oil plans. Pic: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
What we learned this week: Barney's farewell to Labour and Scotland's adieu to 'Madame…
Security stewards and ball boys helped ground staff clear the waterlogged pitch at Hampden Park at the beginning of Scotland's men's team's recent game against Georgia (Image: Stuart Wallace/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: Iconic Weegie with a Squeegee is Scotland team's new lucky mascot