Strichen farmer wins Tesco steak competition

A beef finisher from Strichen triumphed in the Tesco steak competition held in conjunction with Kepak McIntosh Donald at the Royal Highland Show.

The annual contest attracted more than 160 entrants from throughout Scotland, before the final 12 sirloins were whittled down to the winning three.

All the sirloins were matured for 30 days after being processed at the Portlethen site.

The sirloins grilled on the stand and sampled by the producers and suppliers of Kepak McIntosh Donald.

Five judges including Quality Meat Scotland chair Kate Rowell, and previous winner of the competition Noel Gall from Mintlaw, announced the winners to a packed stand of onlookers at the show.

Taking the overall title was a Simmental cross heifer from Eric Scott, Mains of Kindrought, Strichen, who was entered into the competition for the first time.

Mr Scott, who finishes around 750 store cattle bought from Thainstone and Huntly each year, won with a sirloin from a 382.4kg heifer which graded R4L at 25 months and two days.

The animal was bred by W and A Oag of Scrabster Farm in Caithness.

In second place, was a sirloin from an Aberdeen-Angus cross stot scaling 320.5kg from JS Baird and Son, Lurdenlaw Farm, Kelso.

It graded R4L at 18 months and five days, and also won the best Aberdeen-Angus award.

Third prize went to J and AF Davidson, Tarbothill, Bridge of Don, with a sirloin from a Simmental stot scaling 398.1kg, grading R4L at 17 months and 25 days.

The sirloins were selected as part of the Tesco Finest range and judged on appearance, taste, tenderness and succulent, with a new criteria added into the total scoring.

This was done in the shape of an interview with each producer prior to the final judging whereby they were scored on animal health and welfare, and sustainability.

The other finalists were W&J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight; WA Fettes, Braes of Enzie; Bowlands Farms, Galashiels; Auchtydore Farms, Easterton of Lenabo; GM Masson, Denhead Farm; W&J Singer, Dunbar House; David Megahy, Applecross, Lauder; W Reid and Co (Muirton), Overhill, Whitecairns; and I&M Emslie, Little Barras, Fordoun.