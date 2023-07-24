Ladies win the top awards at Keith Show stockjudging

Ladies were out in force at the recent Keith Show stockjudging event securing the top two awards.

The event, which was held by kind permission of the Irvine family at Braehead Farm, Drummuir, near Keith, attracted just shy of 200 farmers and enthusiasts.

Stuart Hunter from West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, near Insch, was tasked with judging the six classes which included Limousins from the family’s well-known Anside herd and Blue Texels from Melissa’s flock.

The overall winner was Rachel Anderson from Brucewells, with Rachael Davidson from Corsairtly, Keith, leading the Young Farmers section.

Rachel’s husband Don Anderson stood first in the gents and second in the open, with Lynwen Emslie from Mintlaw taking second in the ladies and third in the open.

Walter Wylie from Perth was second in the gents and Ewan Gordon from Wellheads, Huntly, stood third.

Caileigh Troup from Skene was third in the ladies, while Brodie Bain took second in the Young Farmers section, along with Darren Davidson in third.

Amongst the juniors, Cameron Taylor from Tarves stood first, Rory Wood took second and Erin Fettes from Braes of Enzie, Buckie, stood third.

The guess the weight competition was won by Bev Donaghy.

Prizes were presented by Kirsty Horne on behalf of sponsors Seafield Veterinary Group.