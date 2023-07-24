Ladies win the top awards at Keith Show stockjudging

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ladies win the top awards at Keith Show stockjudging

The event was held at the Irvine family's Braehead Farm at Drummuir.

By Katrina Macarthur
Rachel Anderson, with sponsor Kirsty Horne of Seafield Veterinary Group,
Ladies were out in force at the recent Keith Show stockjudging event securing the top two awards.

The event, which was held by kind permission of the Irvine family at Braehead Farm, Drummuir, near Keith, attracted just shy of 200 farmers and enthusiasts.

Stuart Hunter from West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, near Insch, was tasked with judging the six classes which included Limousins from the family’s well-known Anside herd and Blue Texels from Melissa’s flock.

The overall winner was Rachel Anderson from Brucewells, with Rachael Davidson from Corsairtly, Keith, leading the Young Farmers section.

Rachel’s husband Don Anderson stood first in the gents and second in the open, with Lynwen Emslie from Mintlaw taking second in the ladies and third in the open.

Walter Wylie from Perth was second in the gents and Ewan Gordon from Wellheads, Huntly, stood third.

Caileigh Troup from Skene was third in the ladies, while Brodie Bain took second in the Young Farmers section, along with Darren Davidson in third.

Amongst the juniors, Cameron Taylor from Tarves stood first, Rory Wood took second and Erin Fettes from Braes of Enzie, Buckie, stood third.

The guess the weight competition was won by Bev Donaghy.

Prizes were presented by Kirsty Horne on behalf of sponsors Seafield Veterinary Group.

