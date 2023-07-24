Young Charolais breeder from Morayshire wins award

A young breeder from Morayshire returned home in style from the British Charolais Cattle Society’s Youth National Stockjudging finals when he was crowned the intermediate winner.

The Charolais Youth Programme is an initiative open to anyone aged from 8 to 28, with the annual stockjudging event being the centrepiece of the programme.

Gregor Milne from Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde, is often seen leading the family’s Elgin Charolais cattle round show and sale rings throughout the country, and took part in the recent event held at the Seawell herd in Northamptonshire.

He took first place in the intermediate section, while Kelly Stott from the Scottish Borders won the senior class and Conor Phair from Northern Ireland won the juniors.

The 42 entrants were assessed by master judges Tracey Nicoll and Iain Millar, who is the newly appointed president of the British Charolais Cattle Society.

Mr Millar said the standard of competition was incredibly high and both Tracey and himself were hugely impressed by the knowledge, enthusiasm and willingness to learn from the competitors.