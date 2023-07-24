Family of tragic Aberdeen teenager Emily Drouet sue her abuser in landmark case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of tragic Aberdeen teenager Emily Drouet sue her abuser in landmark case

Emily, 18, took her own life in her Aberdeen halls of residence in 2016 after being subjected to a campaign of abuse by Angus Milligan.

By Dale Haslam
Angus Milligan, left, and Emily Drouet. Image: DC Thomson
Angus Milligan, left, and Emily Drouet. Image: DC Thomson

The family of a teenager who took her own life while studying in Aberdeen have launched a landmark legal case against another student who was convicted of abusing her.

Emily Drouet, 18, took her own life at New Carnegie Court halls in 2016 after being subjected to a campaign of abuse from Angus Milligan.

Milligan was given a 12 months’ supervision order and 120 hours’ community service in the criminal courts after admitting assaulting and abusing Emily – but a separate case in the civil courts is now under way.

Brought by Emily’s family, the civil case comes under ‘loss of society’ law.

It is thought to be the first case of its kind in Scottish legal history in which a claim has been made that someone’s negligence caused another to take their own life.

Emily Drouet
Emily Drouet, who took her own life aged 18 while studying in Aberdeen. Image: Supplied by Fiona Drouet.

People can use this law to claim compensation for the death of a close relative resulting from negligence and there is no upper limit on the compensation amount.

‘Our family is holding him liable’

Emily’s mother Fiona Drouet MBE is listed as a party in the case and Angus Milligan is listed as the other.

The case called at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on May 30 and a future date is yet to be set.

Fiona told us: “It is our family holding him liable for Emily’s suicide.

“If successful it would be a landmark case in hopefully ensuring suicides that follow domestic abuse are investigated and the perpetrator held responsible.”

According to Nicola Edgar, personal injury law partner at Morton Fraser Lawyers, separate claims can be made by multiple close relatives.

In this case, that would be Fiona, as well as Emily’s dad Germain, 43, and her siblings  Rachel, 21, and Calvin, 17.

Fiona and Germain Drouet, parents of Aberdeen student Emily.
Fiona Drouet with Emily’s dad Germain. Image: DC Thomson

Ms Edgar said: “Financial awards can be made taking into account the sorrow, grief and anxiety they have suffered and the support they have lost for the future.

“It can also cover things like funeral expenses and also the psychiatric impact the loss has had on people.”

If the family were to win their case, a judge would have to decide how much to award.

Awards can typically be up to £100,000 for parents and up to £50,000 for siblings, but every case is different.

But there is a potential stumbling block because such cases must be brought within three years of the person’s death and Emily died in 2016.

However, if the person could not reasonably have known they had suffered a loss as a result of their loved one’s death, the three-year time period can start later.

‘We just have to keep everything crossed’

It is understood the judge in the case is still to decide if this time bar applies.

Fiona said: “We are unsure what the next steps will be but should know more when we get the ruling from the judge about the time bar.

“We just have to keep everything crossed in the meantime for a positive result.”

In 2020, Fiona provided a shocking account of her daughter’s time as a fresher at Aberdeen University as part of our series about domestic violence called The Hidden Hurt.

Emily moved to the Granite City from her home on the south side of Glasgow to study law and French law.

There she met Milligan, three years her senior and from a family of lawyers and a million-pound house in Edinburgh.

The at-times distressing account of events contained in The Hidden Hurt states that Emily and Milligan started an on-again-off-again relationship which saw Milligan abuse Emily.

On one occasion, Milligan shouted in the courtyard for all of New Carnegie Court to hear that Emily was “a slut and a whore.”

He played the video while laughing

He also poured a glass of beer over Emily’s head during a night out.

Another time, Milligan took her by the throat and slammed her head down on a desk, before choking her until she passed out.

The 30-minute encounter was recorded by Angus who later played it back to his friends, laughing as he did so.

In 2017, just over a year after Emily was found dead, Milligan appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

He admitted sending Emily grossly offensive and menacing messages, grabbing her by the neck, choking her, pushing her against a desk and slapping her and shouted abuse at her.

Five other charges, including one alleging he tried to choke her minutes before she took her own life were dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Milligan was later sentenced to 12 months’ supervision and ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Angus Milligan. Image: Newsline

But Emily’s family felt a sense of injustice, particularly because Milligan was not jailed and was able to resume his studies at another college after being expelled from Aberdeen University.

Fiona said: “We do not believe Emily got justice from the courts in 2017.

“Our daughter had her life taken away and yet he is carrying on unimpeded, as if nothing has happened.

‘It’s about holding people accountable’

“We hope this will show others that the controlling and violent behaviour he exhibited towards Emily should have no place in our society.

“This isn’t about money, it is about holding people accountable for their actions.

“It’s about making somebody understand there are consequences when they bully others and they shouldn’t just be allowed to walk away from these actions.”

Emily Drouet took her own life at Aberdeen University in 2016. Image: Supplied by Fiona Drouet.

We contacted Balfour and Manson, who are representing Milligan. The company chose not to comment.

Previously Professor Margaret Ross, of Aberdeen University, said the university was satisfied it offered an appropriate level of support to her prior to her death.

She added: “Nonetheless, we have since carried out a review of our student support procedures, and where we have identified opportunities we have made changes to enhance the level of support available.”

The university has created an annual award in Emily’s memory for students who go above and beyond.

It has also created a scholarship in Emily’s name.

For anyone seeking support, the Samaritans offer a free and confidential emotional support service 24 hours a day, every day, on 116 123.

The Hidden Hurt: Our in-depth investigation into the tragedy of domestic abuse

