Aberdeenshire Beltex breeder is Scottish champion

Alan Miller of the Lurg flock at Midmar had a field day at Biggar Show when his tup lamb Lurg Harvey ET, won the Scottish National Beltex Show, inter-breed sheep champion and champion of champions. She is out of the Royal Highland Showcase champion Lurg Fern, and by Vicky’s Gladiator. The reserve was the second prize shearling ewe Mortons High Flyer ET, from Andrew Morton, Denny, Stirling.