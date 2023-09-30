Improved availability of vaccines welcomed at crucial time

Stock levels of vaccines protecting breeding ewes from enzootic abortion (EAE) are returning to normal after recent shortages, according to the National Sheep Association (NSA).

As the UK sheep breeding season gets underway, later lambing flocks will now be able to source the important vaccine required to protect ewes from miscarrying their lambs due to EAE.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said every week counts, with the organisation now urging sheep farmers to speak with their vaccine supplier or vet to ensure their ewes are protected.

He said: “As the EAE vaccine has to be administered at least four weeks before tupping it has been a critical time for sheep farmers trying to source the vaccine. After months of NSA calling for any action to improve vaccine stocks it is particularly good news to hear of some return to normal.”

NSA will be further discussing the recent shortage of livestock vaccines in the UK in its next NSA Breakfast Club.

Mr Stocker added: “In this NSA Breakfast Club we will hear from Jonathon Statham – Chair of the Animal Health and Welfare Board for England Committee – who will discuss the reasons why we have experienced a shortage across supply chains, how it is being rectified and how long this might take to resolve as well as the wider long term impacts this shortage might have across the livestock industry.”