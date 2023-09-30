Improved availability of vaccines welcomed at crucial time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Improved availability of vaccines welcomed at crucial time

The National Sheep Association has welcomed the availability of vaccines for breeding sheep

By Katrina Macarthur
The breeding sheep season is about to get underway across the UK.
Stock levels of vaccines protecting breeding ewes from enzootic abortion (EAE) are returning to normal after recent shortages, according to the National Sheep Association (NSA).

As the UK sheep breeding season gets underway, later lambing flocks will now be able to source the important vaccine required to protect ewes from miscarrying their lambs due to EAE.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said every week counts, with the organisation now urging sheep farmers to speak with their vaccine supplier or vet to ensure their ewes are protected.

He said: “As the EAE vaccine has to be administered at least four weeks before tupping it has been a critical time for sheep farmers trying to source the vaccine. After months of NSA calling for any action to improve vaccine stocks it is particularly good news to hear of some return to normal.”

NSA will be further discussing the recent shortage of livestock vaccines in the UK in its next NSA Breakfast Club.

Mr Stocker added: “In this NSA Breakfast Club we will hear from Jonathon Statham – Chair of the Animal Health and Welfare Board for England Committee – who will discuss the reasons why we have experienced a shortage across supply chains, how it is being rectified and how long this might take to resolve as well as the wider long term impacts this shortage might have across the livestock industry.”

