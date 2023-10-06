New policy – but same old lack of detail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New policy – but same old lack of detail

Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon spoke in Dundee last week.

By Brian Henderson and Katrina Macarthur
Mairi Gougeon updated the industry on agriculture reform at DCA Dundee. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Mairi Gougeon updated the industry on agriculture reform at DCA Dundee. Picture by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Groudhog Day might not have been screening at the Dundee Centre for the Arts, but there was a strong feeling of déjà vu yesterday amongst the hastily gathered press hoping to hear some clear details on the Scottish Government’s new agricultural policy.

While Cabinet Secretary Mairi Gougeon revealed the publication of the “landmark” Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill – which she said would reform how farming and food production was supported in Scotland – at the venue, there was once again little in the way of new detail to adorn what is effectively a necessary statutory instrument to allow farm payments to continue.

Speaking ahead of a meeting of the Agricultural Reform Implementation Oversight Board (ARIOB), the cabinet secretary did, however, issue a call for more from the sector to become involved in drawing up the proposals which will form the secondary legislation providing the meat of the new farm support strategy – which is set to be up and running by 2026.

“The next phase of public participation is open to all – volunteers will be reimbursed with the amount varying by activity dependent on time involved,” said Ms Gougeon, requesting volunteers to register their interest at the online portal https://forms.office.com/e/5KgnShDVEz

She also announced that a new Code of Practice for sustainable and regenerative farming practices would be drawn together to help focus the sector on meeting the Scottish Government’s vision for the country to become a world leader in this field.

And although she said that this would not be directly linked to the conditionality requirements proposed for the new policy, she said it was important to outline what the approach entailed while not being overly restrictive and remaining flexible.

Commenting on the launch of the bill, NFU Scotland’s Jonnie Hall agreed that many farmers would be frustrated by the continued lack of detail.

“While absolutely necessary, frustratingly this primary enabling legislation is also pretty bland – it lacks the obvious detail which farmers and crofters need now if they are to plan for and implement change,” said Mr Hall.

Director of policy at NFUS Picture shows; Jonnie Hall.

Highlighting the long-term nature of the industry he said that his members needed the Scottish Government to use 2024 and 2025 to provide an effective, smooth transition for all agricultural businesses to hit the ground running from 2026.

“At first glance alone, it’s clear there are elements included in the Bill that we have advocated for from the outset,” he said.

“But there are also other sections that need real interrogation. We must, for example, have assurance of a multi-annual support framework.  The legislation has to work for and with farmers and crofters if its goals are to stand any chance of success.”

Meanwhile, Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton MSP said SNP-Green ministers have a ”brass neck” tagging on rural communities to the title of this bill.

She said: “After waiting for so long for the SNP-Green government to publish this bill, there is still very little in the way of detail for the agriculture sector and rural communities.

“There is precious little clarity for farmers and crofters on their future which is hugely disappointing and the Scottish Conservatives will be carefully scrutinising what ultimately emerges in this bill and bring forward amendments to support them.

“We have brought forward bold and ambitious plans to protect future food production in Scotland and we need the SNP-Green government to match that ambition.

Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton

“SNP-Green ministers have neglected them during their 16 years in office and that woeful record has only worsened since the extremist Greens joined the government.

“They have presided over endless delays to their flagship broadband programme and left communities waiting endlessly for lifeline transport services.

“This bill cannot be a wasted opportunity and we will hold SNP-Green ministers to account to ensure it delivers the right support going forward for farmers, crofters and rural and remote Scotland.”

 

