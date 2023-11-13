Stars of the Future Calf Show: Quality show of next generation stars in Stirling

The next generation of pedigree and commercial beef animals from breeders all over the UK put on a show of quality at the Stars of the Future Calf Show held in Stirling.

Organisers hailed the event a huge success, with 400 entries from the 10 breed sections attracting some strong classes for the various judges.

A highlight of the show is the presentation of the Joe Watson Memorial Trophy for the best pair of calves, which was won by Andrew Hornall of the Falleninch Charolais herd, Stirling.

Falleninch wins Joe Watson Memorial Trophy

His winners were July 2022-born Falleninch Tiziana, and August 2022-born Falleninch Tenetia, both by the French imported bull Falleninch Memo, which has bred bulls to 10,000gns.

Tiziana also went on to be reserve senior continental champion and is out of Falleninch Lottie, which is a previous winner here, and former junior champion at the Highland Show.

Native championship judge and well-known former freelance stockman Andy Frazier, tapped out Beef Shorthorn bull, Stallashaw Senate, from Chloe Dunlop, Lanark, as senior champion.

Destined for Stirling Bull Sales in February, he is the first son of Stallashaw President, used in the four-cow herd, and is out of Hyndford Nina.

Reserve in the native seniors went to first-time exhibitors and Highland cattle breeders, Kirsty Neil and Andrew Polson, from Carnoustie.

Beef Shorthorn and Highlander top the senior native championship

Their winner, Inness of Glenfinnan, is an AI son of Alasdair 4 of Woodneuk, out of the privately purchased Lona of Craigluscuar.

He stood reserve inter-breed junior champion at Kirriemuir.

In the junior native championship, father and daughter duo, George and Sophie Harvey, from Balfron, took supreme with their Hereford heifer, Harveybros 1 Crocus Aurora.

She stood reserve junior female champion at Borderway Agri Expo, and is by the AI sire Sky High 1 Take-a-Chance, out of Harveybros 1 Crocus Tiara.

Far travelled Michael and Melanie Alford, Foxhill Farm, Devon, stood reserve native junior with Aberdeen-Angus heifer, Foxhill Diamond Mist Z253.

Hereford and Aberdeen-Angus secure wins in native junior championship

She is an embryo by Linton Gilbertines President S021, out of the 13,000gns Weeton Diamond Mist M351, and is destined for the Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone.

The continental championship, judged by Teresa Wilson, partner of Welsh Charolais breeder Wil Owen, awarded the supreme senior honours to Simmental breeders, Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith.

Continental senior championship won by Simmental and Charolais

This was heifer Annick Lucia’s Nicosia, by Kilbride Farm Karl, while her dam, Annick Ginger’s Lucia, was purchased at the herd dispersal and stood champion at the Highland Show.

Another north herd lifted the junior continental championship, this time Charolais bull calf Newlogie Unique, from AJR Farms’ 40-cow herd at Ellon.

Brought out by stockman Andrew Reid, he is by the 2022 Highland Show inter-breed champion, Maerdy Mowr, out of French bull, Newlogie Papillon.

Reserve was British Blue heifer, Solway View Tamsin, from Kevin Watret and stockman Ali Jackson, from Annan.

Charolais and British Blue lead the junior continentals

She is a result of the first flush from Solway View Peach, by Irish bull, Boherard Overdose, and stood second at Agri Expo.

Reserve to Andrew Hornall in the continental pairs, were two Charolais bulls by the £17,500 Glenericht Pegasus, from the Milne family’s Elgin herd at Kennieshillock, Lhanbryde.

Beef Shorthorns led the way in the native pairs, with Natalie Hynd’s Welbeck herd from Ayrshire, taking champion, and Fiona Davidson’s two bulls by Coxhill Prince, from Mintlaw, taking reserve.

RESULTS

Aberdeen-Angus (Judge: Andrew Adam) Senior champion – Miss C Orr, Halbeath Farm, Dunfermline, with October 2022-born bull Keirsbeath Powerhouse Y586, by Linton Gilbertines Powerhouse S021. Reserve senior – William Ashworth, Sibberings Barn, Bolton, with October 2022-born bull Retties Lord Lucas Y277, by Retties Lark Royal U025. Junior champion –Mr and Mrs M Alford, Foxhill Farm, Devon, with January 2023-born heifer Foxhill Diamond Mist Z253, by Linton Gilbertines President S021. Reserve junior – JA Rettie, Stirling, with January 2023-born heifer Hillfoots Evie Z019, by Tonley Jester Eric S318.

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Mark Severn) Senior champion – Chloe Dunlop, Hillhead Farm, Auchengray, Carnwath, with September 2022-born bull Stallashaw Senate, by Stallashaw President. Reserve senior – Brenda Wear, Bristol, with August 2022-born heifer Dunsyre Lily 101, by Fearn No Limits. Junior champion – A and S Ryder, Holme House, Ainstable, Carlisle, with January 2023-born heifer Ryden Tequila, by Poyntington Himself. Reserve junior – Fiona Davidson, Kirkton, Mintlaw, with February 2023-born bull Fordie Tankmaster, by Coxhill Prince.

British Blue (Judge: Craig Drysdale) Senior champion – Kevin Watret, Maulscastle Farm, Annan, with September 2022-born bull Solway View Supreme, by Empire D’Ochain. Reserve senior – A and CS Crombie, Stonebyres Mains Farm, Lanark, with November 2022-born bull Stonebyres Storm, by Tamhorn Enterprising. Junior champion – Kevin Watret, with April 2023-born heifer Solway View Tamsin, by Boherard Overdose. Reserve junior – K Blackwood and D Davidson, Auldtoon Cottage, Abington, with March 2023-born bull Blackstane Triumph, by Abington Nitro.

Charolais (Judge: Wil Owen) Senior champion – Andrew Hornall, Falleninch, Stirling, with July 2022-born heifer Falleninch Tiziana, by Falleninch Memo. Reserve senior – J and S Middleton, Cowfords, New Pitsligo, with August 2022-born bull Hollywell T20, by Nuthampstead Judas. Junior champion –AJR Farms, Ellon, with February 2023-born bull Newlogie Unique, by Maerdy Morwr. Reserve junior – Darren Irvine and Michelle Hanson, Upper Drakemyres, Keith, with January 2023-born heifer Silvermere Unique, by Clyth Diplomat.

Commercial (Judge: James Nisbet) Senior champion – Blair Duffton, Huntly, with August 2022-born Lim cross heifer Little Miss Muffit, bred by Robertson, Logierait. Reserve senior – Allan and Susan Campbell, Crawlaw, Ayrshire, with August 2022-born Charolais cross heifer Legally Blonde, bred by Duncan Semple, Dippen. Junior champion – Stewart Dunlop, Holehouse, Ayrshire, with March 2023-born Charolais cross heifer Barbie Girl, by Fiston. Reserve junior – Kevin Watret, with April 2023-born Lim cross heifer Silver, by Anside Foreman.

Hereford (Judge: Maddie Clarke) Senior champion – George and Sophie Harvey, Balfron, with November 2022-born heifer Harveybros 1 Crocus Absolut-Rose, by Gouldingpoll 1 Stockman. Reserve senior – WP and K Watson, Redwells Farm, Kinglassie, Fife, with November 2022-born heifer Saltire 1 Ruth 3, by Dorepoll 1 499 Einsteine. Junior champion – George and Sophie Harvey, with February 2023-born heifer Harveybros 1 Crocus Aurora, by Sky High 1 Take-a-Chance. Reserve junior – JM Cant and Partners, Easter Knox, Arbroath, January 2023-born Panmure 1 Alexander, by Romany 1 Thor FR T4.

Highland (Judge: Willie MacLean) Senior champion – Kirsty Neil and Andrew Polson, Carnoustie, with September 2022-born bull Inness of Glenfinnan, by Alasdair 4 of Woodneuk. Reserve – Grant Hyslop, Glentewing Farm, Biggar, with March 2022-born Mollaig of Black Glen, by Eoin Mhor 30 of Mottistone. Junior champion – Leys Castle Farm, Inverness, with March 2023-born heifer Morag 20 of Leys, by Dougald 2 of Leys. Reserve junior – Jim and Catherine McKechnie, France Farm, Gartocharn, with April 2023-born heifer Kirsty 9 of Gartocharn, by Brodie of Culfoich.

Limousin (Judge: Martin Irvine) Senior champion – AW Jenkinson Farms, Penrith, with September 2022-born bull Whinefellpark Tonka, by Gunnerfleet Lion. Reserve senior –Mr and Mrs M Alford, with August 2022-born bull Foxhillfarm Terminator, by Ampertaine Elgin. Junior champion – J and JF Nimmo, Bogside Farm, Wishaw, with January 2023-born heifer Maraiscote Ubeauty, by Bassingfield Machoman. Reserve junior – Andrew and Jim Gammie, Drumforber, Laurencekirk, with March 2023-born bull Westpit Ullapool, by Johnstown Premier.

Simmental (Judge: Neil McIlwaine) Senior champion – Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, with September 2022-born heifer Annick Lucia’s Nicosia, by Kilbride Farm Karl. Reserve senior – The Stronach family, Berryleys, Keith, with October 2022-born bull Islavale Novak, by Coose Lincoln. Junior champion – The Stronach family, with April 2023-born heifer Islavale Peaches, by Islavale Lucifer. Reserve junior – Reece and Andrew Simmers, with February 2023-born heifer Annick Ginger’s Paprika, by Kilbride Farm Karl.

Any other breed (Judge: Maddie Clarke) Senior champion – Dexter and Carolyn Logan, Greenhead Farm, Alva, with December 2022-born Galloway bull Rogan Glen, by Blackcraig Kodiak. Junior champion – Allan and Susan Campbell, with March 2023-born Belted Galloway heifer Crawlaw Jura, by Mochrum Colonel.

Young handlers – Junior – 1 and overall, Lily Smith; 2, Olly Patterson; 3, Fletcher Russell. Intermediate – 1, Chloe; 2, Rachel Forbes; 3, Sophie Adams. Senior – 1, Finlay Soutar; 2, Sarah Harper; 3, Emma Stronach.