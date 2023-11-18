History made at Moray Ploughing Match with first female win

History was made at the annual Moray Ploughing Match when a female competitor won the overall award for the best rig in the field.

The competition, held at Linkwood Farm, Elgin, attracted 36 participants over the five classes, and was won by first-time competitor Katie McDonald from Fochabers.

Katie had only been ploughing for four weeks prior to the event and was competing in just her second ploughing match, having competed at Boyndie the week before.

This was also the first time that the multi-furrow class winner had went on to secure the overall title in the competition.

In reserve, was Ross Macdonald from Inverurie, who won the vintage lift class.

RESULTS

Conventional – M Skea; 2, G Hepburn. Conventional lift vintage – 1, R Macdonald; 2, A Davidson; 3, A Senic. Two-furrow reversible – S Alexander; 2, C Forbes; 3, D Towns. Classic Ransome non-hydraulic – 1, C Forbes; 2, D Towns; 3, G Gilbert. Multi-reversible – 1, K McDonald; 2, R Robertson; 3, J Morrison. Junior – 1, A Stevenson; 2, K Grieve; 3, K Milne. Vintage trailing – D Stewart; 2, D Clarihew; 3, J Donald. Demonstrators: 1, F Durno, Ravenhill; 2, C Calder, Sellars. Best rig, reversible, highest place Moray and Nairn class 4 – K McDonald. Reserve best rig – R Macdonald. Best JAC member, highest place under 26 and best ploughman under 25 – A Stevenson. Forres member – N Clarihew. Highest placed Moray and Nairn class 2 – A Simpson. Harbro Perpetual Trophy class 3 – S Alexander. Best rig Ford tractor and best class rig class 3 – C Forbes.