Georgia Toffolo shares sweet ‘postcards’ from Maldives holiday with beau BrewDog’s James Watt

The millionaire BrewDog boss is dating the former Made in Chelsea star.

By Louise Glen
James Watt is the CEO of BrewDog
BrewDog co-founder James Watt at the Ellon brewery. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

BrewDog boss James Watt has been on a romantic getaway with former Made in Chelsea star and social media influencer Georgia Toffolo.

Sharing a picture as the couple embrace while walking on waterfront decking, Georgia – known as Toff – titled it simply “postcards from our holiday”.

The couple are believed to be on a luxury getaway in the Maldives. It is the first time she has shared pictures of her holiday, and romance, with her fans.

Three pictures were shared with her 1.7million fans.

Georgia Toffolo shares sweet holiday pictures with BrewDog’s James Watt

Other pictures of the couple cuddling up while enjoying a meal. and some of Toff standing on her own in her stunning outfit.

Georgia Truffolo shares a picture of herself with james Watt while on holiday in the Maldives.
Georgia Toffolo is on holiday with her boyfriend BrewDog’s founder James Watt. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

She is wearing a brown embroidered beaded long see-through crocheted dress, as the BrewDog founder is in blue shorts and a white shirt – with no shoes.

He appears to be leaning in for a kiss.

The smitten Aberdeenshire millionaire, 40, recently showed the British TV personality around his chain’s flagship brewery in Ellon.

During the trip, the 29-year-old shared a photo of her and her dog Monty, captioned “happiest weekend”.

Georgia Toffolo, with her dog, pictured in Gardenstown.
Georgia Toffolo pictured in Gardenstown. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

While she didn’t mention where the photo was taken, fans were quick to recognise the picturesque village.

The couple were set up on a blind date over the summer by a mutual friend.

James Watt and Georgia Toffolo ‘hit it off instantly’

James’s relationship status had remained a mystery since his former girlfriend Emili Ziem conned him out of £100,000 in 2022.

Meanwhile, I’m a Celebrity winner Georgia had previously been dating financier and convicted fraudster George Cottrell on and off.

An insider told the Daily Mail they “hit it off instantly”.

They said: “Toff has never been happier – she is grinning from ear to ear and it is lovely to see.

“They have spent a lot of time together since meeting.”

They later added: “It is no secret that she was devastated at her relationship with George finally ending.

“It took a while to run its course and there was a lot of heartache along the way.

But Toff has got through that now and is loving her new life with her new love.”

The CEO has also reportedly helped Toffolo with the launch of her new brand Wild Pack.

BrewDog is headquartered at Balmacassie Commercial Park in Ellon.

