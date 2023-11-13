Chris Deerin: David Cameron’s return to government isn’t the disaster some think it is

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chris Deerin: David Cameron’s return to government isn’t the disaster some think it is

This is no time for a novice, Gordon Brown once said. And that's why David Cameron's appointment as foreign secretary makes sense.

Though some aren't pleased about David Cameron's return to Downing Street, he has had time to reflect on his successes and failures. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Though some aren't pleased about David Cameron's return to Downing Street, he has had time to reflect on his successes and failures. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
By Chris Deerin

It is all too easy, often necessary, and, let’s be honest, good fun to take the scourge to this Tory government.

They have, for far too long, been an absolute shower, playing to the worst instincts of the most extreme elements of their party. Boris Johnson was a bad joke played on the country by a mad god, Liz Truss a surreal – thankfully short-lived, though still damaging – interlude. A series of unfit oddballs have been allowed to occupy important jobs in the cabinet.

By the time Rishi Sunak took office in October last year, his inheritance amounted to little more than a burned-out husk. Labour was miles ahead in the polls, and deservedly remain so today. Despite everything, some self-deluding Conservatives still believe they have a chance of winning the next election. It is not going to happen.

How, then, should Sunak govern? The economy is a mess, the country angry and divided, and we spend more of our time arguing about identity politics in its many forms than we do about the quality of our public services. Brexit has seriously limited our room for manoeuvre as we attempt to right the ship.

It’s pretty clear that the prime minister is a capable man, probably the best suited to the job since David Cameron. But his obvious strengths – he is a wonk and, I think, a decent person, not a conniver and a shafter – have left him prey to the ideologues and card sharps in his party and government.

Sunak has been pushed this way and that in order to placate the ultimately unplacatable right. He endured, and forced us to endure, the truly grim Suella Braverman as home secretary for too long. There has been a sense that he has betrayed his instincts and listened too closely to people he should have kicked to the kerb.

James Cleverly as replaced Suella Braverman as UK home secretary. Image: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

Well, fair dos. Bully Braverman has finally pushed him too far and been removed from office. One feels Sunak was simply waiting for an excuse, and her behaviour around Remembrance Day was utterly unforgivable. Decisions around immigration and law and order will now sit with the more considered James Cleverly. Good.

Even that decision will be overshadowed, however, by the big news of this reshuffle – the return of David Cameron. The former PM is regarded by some of those most hurt and enraged by Brexit as beyond the pale. I don’t see it that way.

This is no time for a novice

It’s true that Cameron blew the referendum. He was too complacent, something to which he has always seemed prone. But he was, overall, not a bad leader of the country. He took his party towards the centre, was respected by fellow international leaders, has an astute brain, and, compared to what we’ve had since his departure, led a cabinet of able and largely moderate politicians.

You might not like the Tories, but they have always been democratically elected. And, if you’re going to have a Conservative government – I say this as a centrist social democrat – I’d take the Cameroons over pretty much anything else that might be offered. One of the reasons the party has veered so far to the fringes is that Boris Johnson instituted a clear-out of those moderates. Not only are there few left in government, there aren’t many left in parliament.

David Cameron is something I like – the ex-politician who has had time to reflect on success and failure

This is no time for a novice, Gordon Brown once said. It’s rarely been truer than it is today. The Middle East is on fire, Ukraine is an ongoing tragedy, the US is somehow threatening to put Donald Trump or someone with similar views in the White House, and those who would like to see the West usurped, whether they are based in Beijing, Moscow or Tehran, are seizing the moment.

The Westminster bubble responded with bafflement and derision to Cameron’s appointment. I suspect the country will be less troubled. He has already held the biggest job in the country, and is therefore stripped of the kind of personal ambition that gets politicians into trouble. He will not play games. He doesn’t want Sunak’s post.

Instead, he is something I like – the ex-politician who has had time to reflect on success and failure. Think of William Hague, who is strikingly honest about his experiences and the state of the Tories, and is an important voice for moderate Conservatism. Think of how Ed Balls has matured since leaving parliament – his podcast with one-time rival George Osborne is a valuable insight into power and how to wield it (and how not to).

Competence and character are most important

Cameron’s appointment will also infuriate those on the right who deserve to be infuriated. Nigel Farage, as he enters the jungle to take part in I’m a Celebrity and collect a £1.5 million cheque, will be spitting blood as well as cockroaches.

Rishi Sunak may not have long left as prime minister. Image: AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg

In the end, I also think Cameron will be good at the job of foreign secretary. We’re so caught up in personalities these days that we seem to have set aside judgments on competence and character. But they remain the two most important qualities in leadership.

Rishi Sunak will be out of office at some point next year, and David Cameron will go with him. In the meantime, our best hope might be that they do no harm, and perhaps even a little bit of good. With Braverman gone and an experienced hand in the Foreign Office, I’m more confident of that outcome today.

Chris Deerin is a leading journalist and commentator who heads independent, non-party think tank, Reform Scotland

The Scottish Government is due to submit over 14,000 messages, mainly WhatsApps, to the UK Covid Inquiry. Image: oasisamuel/Shutterstock
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised after calling rough sleeping in tents 'a lifestyle choice'. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at the Shrek-themed Airbnb at Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan. Image: Airbnb.
Where's Arnold Schwarzenegger for a hand up when you need him? Image: Helen Hepburn
Scotland's Highlands and islands are full of vital but inadequate roads. Image: Jjay69/Shutterstock
Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently described UK protests against violence in the Middle East as 'hate marches'. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
If Donald Trump is voted back in as US President, the geopolitical landscape could change quickly. Image: Al Drago/UPI/Shutterstock
There can be serious trauma behind and as a result of teenage rebellion. Image: Pressmaster/Shutterstock
First Minister Humza Yousaf poses for a family photo which includes his wife's parents, who recently returned safely to Scotland after becoming trapped in Gaza. Image: X/@HumzaYousaf/PA Wire
Fiona the formerly lonely sheep, not long after being rescued. Image: SSPCA
