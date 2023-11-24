Outrage as deferred agri funding now in excess of £60 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Outrage as deferred agri funding now in excess of £60 million

Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison announced the cuts this week.

By Katrina Macarthur
Martin Kennedy says there is justifiable anger and frustration in the agricultural industry. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Martin Kennedy says there is justifiable anger and frustration in the agricultural industry. Picture by Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The Scottish Government’s continued promise that there will be no ‘cliff edge’ when it comes to farm support has been undermined following the news that the Rural Affairs budget will be cut for a second consecutive year.

That was the message from NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy, who met with Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison on Wednesday afternoon to highlight the impact of further cuts.

He was joined by the union’s vice-president Alasdair Macnab, director of policy Jonnie Hall, and parliamentary affairs manager Beatrice Morrice.

Rural Affairs Budget cut for second consecutive year

In June, NFUS received a categorical assurance from Ms Robison that the £33 million deferred from the agricultural budget in 2022 would be returned to the agricultural budget.

Instead of that money being rightfully returned, the union is angered to find that a further £28 million of uncommitted funding is to go the same way.

The union had not been informed or consulted on the decision.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison. Image: PA.

While the Finance Secretary reaffirmed her commitment to fully return the total amount, now in excess of £60 million, an explicit commitment in writing was requested as to when exactly the Scottish Government will return outstanding funds to the agricultural portfolio and what they will be used for.

In addition, the returned funds must be over and above the current budget level.

The union is adamant that there can be no erosion of funding.

Martin Kennedy said: “There is justifiable anger and frustration that, for the second year in a row, millions of pounds of hard won ‘Bew’ money has been deferred from the Scottish agricultural budget. That was a decision taken with no warning or consultation.

“We are committed to working with ScotGov to look at how that money will best deliver for farmers and crofters, but many will see that as a promise of ‘jam tomorrow’ when we need that support now.

Decision taken with no warning or consultation

“At a time when our farmers and crofters are facing a growing number of high-priority demands, and will undertake the heavy lifting on food production, climate change mitigation and biodiversity enhancement on behalf of the nation, the Scottish Government must immediately return in full all agricultural support funds through accessible measures so farmers and crofters can deliver on what are government priorities.”

More from Farming

The overall champion went to a 20-month-old BRB cross heifer from Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.
Wilson's British Blue heifer wins Caley Christmas show
Megan Innes of Newmeadow Holsteins with the reserve Super Heifer.
Holstein hat-trick success for dairy breeders at AgriScot
AgriScot attracted a similar crowd on the year of around 10,000 visitors.
Anger at AgriScot as £45m is slashed from rural budget
Making hay while the sun shines at Rosskeen Farms, Invergordon. Picture by Ron Bews.
Contractors could be hit by plastic packaging tax
Marion Stevenson, left, and Tom Stevenson, right, presented the Balmacolly Trophy, in memory of their father Tom Stevenson, to Callum Maciver, centre.
Young farmer wins new memorial trophy at Dingwall Mart Christmas event
Drone images of flooding at Kintore, along the River Don in October. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Scottish Government announces £1.8m funding to farmers affected by floods
Gretnahouse Tequila sold for a new female Charolais record price of 50,000gns to Charlie Boden, Sportsmans, Cheshire.
Gretnahouse bows out with new 50,000gns record
Wilson Peters from Monzie, Crieff, won the live and deadweight sections of the competition. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
Scottish Premier Meat Exhibition: Wilson Peters does the double
The prize winners at the North East of Scotland Texel Club's 2023 flock competition.
Auchry wins Texel flock competition
Bower YFC won the Community Engagement Award. From left, William Campbell, Beth Dandie of Galbraith, and Beth Douglas.
Members and supporters recognised at SAYFC's Five Stars Award night