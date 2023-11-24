Outrage as deferred agri funding now in excess of £60 million

The Scottish Government’s continued promise that there will be no ‘cliff edge’ when it comes to farm support has been undermined following the news that the Rural Affairs budget will be cut for a second consecutive year.

That was the message from NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Martin Kennedy, who met with Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Finance Shona Robison on Wednesday afternoon to highlight the impact of further cuts.

He was joined by the union’s vice-president Alasdair Macnab, director of policy Jonnie Hall, and parliamentary affairs manager Beatrice Morrice.

Rural Affairs Budget cut for second consecutive year

In June, NFUS received a categorical assurance from Ms Robison that the £33 million deferred from the agricultural budget in 2022 would be returned to the agricultural budget.

Instead of that money being rightfully returned, the union is angered to find that a further £28 million of uncommitted funding is to go the same way.

The union had not been informed or consulted on the decision.

While the Finance Secretary reaffirmed her commitment to fully return the total amount, now in excess of £60 million, an explicit commitment in writing was requested as to when exactly the Scottish Government will return outstanding funds to the agricultural portfolio and what they will be used for.

In addition, the returned funds must be over and above the current budget level.

The union is adamant that there can be no erosion of funding.

Martin Kennedy said: “There is justifiable anger and frustration that, for the second year in a row, millions of pounds of hard won ‘Bew’ money has been deferred from the Scottish agricultural budget. That was a decision taken with no warning or consultation.

“We are committed to working with ScotGov to look at how that money will best deliver for farmers and crofters, but many will see that as a promise of ‘jam tomorrow’ when we need that support now.

Decision taken with no warning or consultation

“At a time when our farmers and crofters are facing a growing number of high-priority demands, and will undertake the heavy lifting on food production, climate change mitigation and biodiversity enhancement on behalf of the nation, the Scottish Government must immediately return in full all agricultural support funds through accessible measures so farmers and crofters can deliver on what are government priorities.”