Eight teenagers in people carrier crash taken to hospital after collision in Caithness

Eight teenagers have been taken to hospital in Caithness after a crash involving a car and a people carrier.

The incident happened at around 3pm on the A882 near Wick this afternoon.

Police and the ambulance service attended the incident.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that they did not attend the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called at around 3pm on Friday November 24 to a report of a crash involving a car and a people carrier on the A882 near Wick.

“Emergency services attended and eight teenage passengers in one vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution.”