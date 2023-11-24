Wilson’s British Blue heifer wins Caley Christmas show

More than 60 prime cattle were forward for Caledonian Marts Christmas show and sale in Stirling this week.

The firm sold 189 cattle including 121 prime bullocks, heifers and young bulls and 68 OTM cattle.

Judge Geoff Nutter of Bowland Foods, Preston, awarded the overall champion prize to a home-bred 20-month-old British Blue heifer from Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.

Scaling 498kg, he sold for 510p per kg or £2,539.80 and sold to Mr Nutter on behalf of SR Hallworth Butchers, Clitheroe.

The reserve champion went to a 506kg Limousin heifer from Blair Duffton and Steven Smith, Sunnyhill, Turriff, selling for 490p per kg or £2,479.40 to RW Meats, Dunkeld.

On the day, all bullocks forward averaged 315p per kg, with heifers averaging 323p per kg.

The 62 OTM cattle, judged by Brian Gilvear, Graystale, saw the overall champion go to Andrew Orr, Lomond Muir, for a 954kg animal which sold for £2,120.

He also took second place for one at 838kg, later selling for £1,900, while Keirsbeath Farms, Crossgates, sold one at 854kg at £1,840.

PRIZE LIST

Continental bullocks (24) – 1, B Duffton & S Smith, Sunnyhill, 630kg 340ppkg (£2142) purchased by Bowland Foods; 2, C Smith, North Boig, 584kg 345ppkg (£2014.80) purchased by Bowland Foods; 3, Ross Brothers, Wardhead, 548kg 345ppkg (£1890.60) purchased by Fraser Butchers, Stranraer. Continental heifers (34) – 1 and overall, W Peters, Monzie, 498kg 510ppkg (£2539.80) purchased by Bowland Foods; 2 and reserve, B Duffton & S Smith, Sunnyhill, 506kg 490ppkg (£2479.40) purchased by RW Meats, Dunkeld; 3, AA & J Brand, Nethermyres, 524kg 332ppkg (£1739.68) purchased by Bowland Foods. Native bullocks (4) – 1, T Taylor, Heatheryhall, (Hereford), 702kg 312ppkg (£2190.24) purchased by Bowland Foods; 2, J & S Ross, Romesbeoch, (Belted Galloway), 574kg 285ppkg (£1635.90) purchased by W P Tulloch, Butchers, Paisley; 3, J Watson, Pityot, (Shorthorn), 646kg 288ppkg (£1860.48) purchased by J Gilvear & Sons. Native heifer (1) – 1, J & J Wyllie, Knockhouse, (Aberdeen Angus), 542kg 275ppkg (£1490.50) purchased by W P Tulloch, Butchers, Paisley. Young bulls under 30m (6) – 1, R Graham, Airthrey Kerse, 806kg 300ppkg (£2418); 2, JR MacGregor, Dyke, 770kg 285ppkg (£2194.50); 3, H Emslie, Kinknockie, 760kg 280ppkg (£2128).

Leading prices: Bullocks per kg – 345p Wardhead 345p North Boig 340p Sunnyhill

338p Easter Ochtermuthill 332p Nethermyres 332p Knockhouse 332p Learielaw 330p Dullomuir 330p Learielaw 330p Carriston. Heifers per kg: 510p Monzie 490p Sunnyhill

340p Wardhead 340p Skilmafilly 340p Easter Ochtermuthill 338p Wardhead 338p West Bog 338p Airleywight 335p North Boig. Bullocks per head: £2303 Airleywight

£2292 Redhall £2238 Airleywight £2211 Learielaw £2190 Heatheryhall £2164 Pityot £2152 Airleywight £2142 Sunnyhill. Heifers per head: £2539 Monzie £2479 Sunnyhill

£2336 Heatheryhall £2318 Airleywight £2250 Boquhoun House (Bett) £2171 West Bog

£2123 North Boig. OTM – £2120 Lomond Muir £2000 Kinknockie (Mintlaw)

£1900 Lomond Muir £1840 Keirsbeath £1720 Mains Of Throsk £1700 Newton Of Logierait. Per kg – 265p Kinknockie 258p Kinknockie 242p Kinknockie 227p Lomond Muir 223p Lomond Muir.