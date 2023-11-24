Wilson’s British Blue heifer wins Caley Christmas show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wilson’s British Blue heifer wins Caley Christmas show

The Christmas show and sale attracted a strong show of prime cattle.

By Katrina Macarthur
The overall champion went to a 20-month-old BRB cross heifer from Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.
More than 60 prime cattle were forward for Caledonian Marts Christmas show and sale in Stirling this week.

The firm sold 189 cattle including 121 prime bullocks, heifers and young bulls and 68 OTM cattle.

Judge Geoff Nutter of Bowland Foods, Preston, awarded the overall champion prize to a home-bred 20-month-old British Blue heifer from Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff.

Scaling 498kg, he sold for 510p per kg or £2,539.80 and sold to Mr Nutter on behalf of SR Hallworth Butchers, Clitheroe.

The reserve champion went to a 506kg Limousin heifer from Blair Duffton and Steven Smith, Sunnyhill, Turriff, selling for 490p per kg or £2,479.40 to RW Meats, Dunkeld.

On the day, all bullocks forward averaged 315p per kg, with heifers averaging 323p per kg.

The 62 OTM cattle, judged by Brian Gilvear, Graystale, saw the overall champion go to Andrew Orr, Lomond Muir, for a 954kg animal which sold for £2,120.

He also took second place for one at 838kg, later selling for £1,900, while Keirsbeath Farms, Crossgates, sold one at 854kg at £1,840.

PRIZE LIST

Continental bullocks (24) – 1, B Duffton & S Smith, Sunnyhill, 630kg 340ppkg (£2142) purchased by Bowland Foods; 2, C Smith, North Boig, 584kg 345ppkg (£2014.80) purchased by Bowland Foods; 3, Ross Brothers, Wardhead, 548kg 345ppkg (£1890.60) purchased by Fraser Butchers, Stranraer. Continental heifers (34) – 1 and overall, W Peters, Monzie, 498kg 510ppkg (£2539.80) purchased by Bowland Foods; 2 and reserve, B Duffton & S Smith, Sunnyhill, 506kg 490ppkg (£2479.40) purchased by RW Meats, Dunkeld; 3,  AA & J Brand, Nethermyres, 524kg 332ppkg (£1739.68) purchased by Bowland Foods. Native bullocks (4) – 1, T Taylor, Heatheryhall, (Hereford), 702kg 312ppkg (£2190.24) purchased by Bowland Foods; 2, J & S Ross, Romesbeoch, (Belted Galloway), 574kg 285ppkg (£1635.90) purchased by W P Tulloch, Butchers, Paisley; 3, J Watson, Pityot, (Shorthorn), 646kg 288ppkg (£1860.48) purchased by J Gilvear & Sons. Native heifer (1) – 1, J & J Wyllie, Knockhouse, (Aberdeen Angus), 542kg 275ppkg (£1490.50) purchased by W P Tulloch, Butchers, Paisley. Young bulls under 30m (6) – 1, R Graham, Airthrey Kerse, 806kg 300ppkg (£2418); 2, JR MacGregor, Dyke, 770kg 285ppkg (£2194.50); 3, H Emslie, Kinknockie, 760kg 280ppkg (£2128).

Leading prices: Bullocks per kg – 345p Wardhead 345p North Boig 340p Sunnyhill
338p Easter Ochtermuthill 332p Nethermyres 332p Knockhouse 332p Learielaw 330p Dullomuir 330p Learielaw 330p Carriston. Heifers per kg: 510p Monzie 490p Sunnyhill
340p Wardhead 340p Skilmafilly 340p Easter Ochtermuthill 338p Wardhead 338p West Bog 338p Airleywight 335p North Boig. Bullocks per head: £2303 Airleywight
£2292 Redhall £2238 Airleywight £2211 Learielaw £2190 Heatheryhall £2164 Pityot £2152 Airleywight £2142 Sunnyhill. Heifers per head:  £2539 Monzie £2479 Sunnyhill
£2336 Heatheryhall £2318 Airleywight £2250 Boquhoun House (Bett) £2171 West Bog
£2123 North Boig. OTM – £2120 Lomond Muir £2000 Kinknockie (Mintlaw)
£1900 Lomond Muir £1840 Keirsbeath £1720 Mains Of Throsk £1700 Newton Of Logierait. Per kg – 265p Kinknockie 258p Kinknockie 242p Kinknockie 227p Lomond Muir 223p Lomond Muir.

