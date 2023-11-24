Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fort William’s Highland Cinema wins prestigious national award

"It really mattered to me to have something which people were very proud of in the area."

By Shannon Morrison
Highland Cinema, Fort William, Lochaber.
Image supplied by: Highland Cinema

Fort William’s Highland Cinema has been recognised on the national stage for its work.

The Big Screen Awards have officially announced the Lochaber indie as the 2023 winners for the Cinema of the Year Award in their category.

Owner and local councillor Angus MacDonald has seen the cinema go from strength to strength.

Just three years after opening their doors, Highland Cinema have been awarded the UK’s Cinema of the Year in the 24 screens and under category.

Despite being a relatively new cinema, this year was in fact their second time receiving a nomination.

Angus Macdonald, Liberal Democrat
Pictured: Liberal Democrat councillor and Lochaber entrepreneur Angus MacDonald. Image supplied by: Highland Cinema

The 24 Screens and Under category honours cinemas who ‘continue to innovate and draw in audiences‘ despite the challenges filmhouses have in recent years.

Big Screen Awards considers multiple factors when selecting winners for the Cinema of the Year category.

This includes evidence of the cinema connecting with and serving their community, innovative programming and engaging with audiences.

Other nominated filmhouses in the 24 screens and under category include the Montrose Playhouse and Belfast’s Queen’s Film Theatre.

“This is an amazing achievement for us”

Accepting the award at the ceremony, Angus MacDonald said he could not describe just how pleased he was.

“This is the most fantastic thing for Highland Cinema, for the people of Fort William and Lochaber, and for all our wonderful and enthusiastic staff.”

Angus MacDonald was inspired to create both Highland Cinema and Highland Bookshop by a Vanity Fair article.

Fort William and Lochaber were without a filmhouse of their own for approximately 15 years until Highland Cinema opened in September 2020.

Until then, the nearest cinemas were in Oban (which is over 40 miles away) and Inverness (over 60 miles away).

“It really mattered to me to have something which people were very proud of in the area” says Angus.

“Somewhere they could say to their friends, ‘this is a fantastic place to go’ in our town.”

General Manager Caroline Knox says: “This is an amazing achievement for us in such a short space of time since opening.”

“Many thanks to our local community, sponsors and visitors for all their support, and to our excellent team who I’m very proud of.”

Conversation