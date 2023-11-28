Brewdog is overall champion for the Robertsons at Rising Stars

A home-bred Limousin cross bullock from the Robertson family, Easter Fodderletter, Tomintoul, ruled supreme in the Rising Stars Exhibition Calf Show at Thainstone.

The show, held on the Monday evening of the Aberdeen Christmas Classic, was judged by Perthshire showman Wilson Peters, who is farm manager at the Cuilt, Monzie, Crieff.

Securing a second overall win in the competition for the Robertsons, when shown by son Mark, who has also won three times in his own right, was February-born bullock Brewdog.

He is by the 8,000gns Beachmont Pacman, purchased in Carlisle, and stood reserve in the baby beef section at this year’s Agri Expo in Carlisle.

Bred out of Bucks Fizz – a British Blue cross cow which bred last year’s Rising Stars champion and yesterday’s reserve overall prime cattle winner, he is being kept by the family for further showing.

The Young Farmers’ championship went to Finlay Hunter from West Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch.

This was Finlay’s home-bred Limousin cross bullock named Ziggy, an AI son of Johnstown Premier, which was first in his class and best spring-born calf at Turriff Show.

He is out of a British Blue cross dam which he bought a few years back along with his grandfather Bert, from Darren Irvine, at the Royal Northern Spring Show.

RESULTS

Rising Stars (Judge: Wilson Peters, Monzie Farm, Crieff) – Open home-bred or purchased heifer – 1, Fraser Family, Easter Clune Farm, Lethen; 2 and 3, Miller Farms, North Lurg, Midmar. Open home-bred or purchased heifer – 1, Gordon Cameron, Newton Cottage, Acharacle, Argyll; 2, Steve and Lilly Smith, Sunnyhill Farm, Clayson House, Turriff; 3, R & D Wright, Woodend, Ardgour, Fort William. Open home-bred or purchased bullock – 1, open champion and overall champion, W Robertson & Son, Fodderletter, Tomintoul; 2, Gordon Hendry, Heads of Auchinderran, Keith; 3, Miller Farms, North Lurg, Midmar. Young Farmers’ home-bred or purchased heifer – 1, Jack Hendry, Craibstone, Deskford; 2, Jasmine Strachan, Backhill of Camaloun, Fyvie, Turriff. Young Farmers’ home-bred and purchased bullock – 1 and Young Farmers’ champion, Finlay Hunter, Wester Cairnhill, Culsalmond, Insch; 2, Craig Coutts, Anfield, Mains of Tonley, Alford; 3, Jayne Mitchell, Ploverwards.