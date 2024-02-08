Deadline extended for forestry grant claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deadline extended for forestry grant claims

The end of the claim year will now be extended to May 17 2024.

By Katrina Macarthur
The extension will allow those to carry out required paperwork and submit 2023 claims for FGS capital funding.
Scottish Forestry has extended its deadline for grant claims by six weeks to give woodland owners the opportunity to get projects finalised.

To maximise the use of this year’s 2023/24 Forestry Grant Scheme (FGS) budget and avoid slippage into the following year, the end of the claim year will now be extended to May 17 2024.

This will allow woodland owners extra time to complete their projects, carry out the required paperwork and submit 2023 claims for FGS capital funding.

It comes as Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon has announced that next year’s budget for woodland creation has had to be “greatly reduced”.

According to the organisation, keeping up the momentum and getting as many trees in the ground as possible this year and next could help the case to lever in additional funding in future years.

Ms Gougeon said: “By extending the deadline, it will assist woodland owners to complete their projects and carry out the paperwork needed to get their claims in for this planting year.

“Importantly, this action will avoid some slippage of projects rolling into the next financial year and eating into the reduced budget.

“This measure has been discussed with key forestry and rural stakeholders who have indicated their support for extending the end of year claims deadline.”

Scottish Forestry has been meeting Confor and other stakeholders through the Customer Representative Group to discuss how best to support the sector with next year’s budget.

These meetings will continue so that all avenues are explored so that the Forestry Grant Scheme can continue to provide a mix of funding for a variety of projects.

Stuart Goodall, chief executive of forestry trade body Confor said: “The extension to the deadline for claiming grant this year is welcome.

“There’s very strong interest in woodland creation and maximising what is funded this year is an important component in satisfying as much of that demand as we can.

“”A strong year will also demonstrate clearly the demand is there and that future funds need to be found to realise the industry’s important contribution to tackling damaging climate change.”

