‘Aberdeen, get ready for a game-changer’: New soft play centre to open on Union Street

Masterminds behind a new soft play facility are vowing it will be a “game changer” for Aberdeen youngsters as they prepare to open on the city’s Union Street.

The Wee Gym will become the latest addition to the city centre, offering a new and exciting outlet for children.

Managers behind the venture pledge the entertainment hub will “redefine” the leisure experience and encourage youngsters to be active through play.

An official opening date has yet to be announced, however, officials vow the grand opening will be soon.

In a post, published on LinkedIn today, staff vow the centre will offer a ‘unique and exhilarating experience.’

They shared a series of graphics showing what the facility will look like when it opens for businesses in the near future.

They wrote: “We are excited to bring this to our Union Street.

“Aberdeen, get ready for a game-changer.

“Coming soon to Union Street, we introduce “The Wee Gym”. This is not just another place to work out for your children – it’s an extraordinary entertainment hub that will redefine your leisure experience.

“Imagine a space where fitness meets fun like never before. The Wee Gym promises to deliver this and more, making it an enticing addition to our vibrant city.

“We can’t do justice to the excitement this new venture will bring. So, stay tuned and get ready to immerse yourself in a unique, exhilarating experience.

“We’re redefining fun, Aberdeen – are you ready?”

What can customers expect when The Wee Gym opens?

The Wee Gym will provide a soft play space designed to inspire active living in children between the ages of three and eight.

The facility will combine the fun of soft play with structured movement activities to keep kids “engaged, healthy and active.”

Featuring both a junior area and a sports area, The Wee Gym will have the capacity for around 150 children.

The soft play gym will feature a basket battle, a crawl tube, sensory items, artworked slide, sky glides, a ball pool and a ball blaster area as well as rollers and a spinning panel.

On their website, directors behind the project say their aim is to provide a space where every child has the “opportunity to participate and engage in a way that suits their developmental stage and preferences.”