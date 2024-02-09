ANM Group expands into central belt with acquisition of Sweeney Kincaid

North-east co-operative ANM Group has expanded its operations into the central belt with the purchase of auction business Sweeny Kincaid Ltd based in Glasgow.

The acquisition of the firm, which specialises in the sale of industrial, commercial and business assets, vehicles and equipment, will become a subsidiary of ANM Group.

It includes a six acre site at Hillington, Glasgow, and is seen by both companies as mutually beneficial and will enhance their competitive advantage.

ANM Group says the move is a key opportunity for the Thainstone headquartered co-operative to open more diverse routes to market in, and from, the central belt, across the south of Scotland and the north of England.

Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group said he is ”thrilled” with the exciting acquisition for ANM Group.

He said: “Sweeney Kincaid brings a wealth of experience within the Industrial Asset Sector across the UK which presents a myriad of exciting opportunities for our business, and in turn will benefit our members and customers.

“Opening up new markets, new technologies and innovating to improve the customer experience are important projects for the group alongside cementing our leading position in the northeast.

“We are pleased to welcome Russell Kincaid and his team to ANM and look forward to working together. Sweeney Kincaid shares our values and I have no doubt will make a strong contribution to the group as we continue to expand our trading area.

“The purchase demonstrates the strength of ANM, and builds on the stability of the group, further securing our long-term ambitions and industry leadership.”

Russell Kincaid, managing director of Sweeney Kincaid added: “We’re excited to be joining ANM Group, bringing together two industry leaders will create opportunities, enabling us to extend the range of services we can offer to our clients, and we look forward to growing our business as part of the ANM Group.”

ANM Group says that it is always working in its members’ best interests and continually leading the field in providing the best options and routes to market in the country.