Aberdeen grandad, 90, to be oldest Brave model as 2024 stars unveiled

Ninety-year-old Aberdeen grandad Alastair Henderson will become the oldest person to ever take part in fashion show Brave when he walks the catwalk this May.

Mr Henderson, from Bucksburn, was revealed today as one of the 24 Brave models who will appear at the two-day event to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

He will join fellow participants from across the north-east making their catwalk debut at P&J Live on May 16 and 17, with 750 guests cheering them on at each show.

All of the models have been affected by cancer.

Mr Henderson, who has four grandchildren, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and underwent seven weeks of radiotherapy.

He was also treated for a malignant melanoma in 1998, back when Friends of Anchor was still in its infancy.

It was also before Brave — and sister event Courage on the Catwalk, which features women models — was devised.

“When I was first treated in 1998, Friends of Anchor was really just starting out,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see how it’s grown.”

Why Mr Henderson is taking part in Brave 2024

Mr Henderson has a full 16 years on next oldest Brave model taking part this year, 74-year-old Graham Berry from Westhill.

He is looking forward to sharing the news of his inclusion with his family, including granddaughter Kirsty who has just climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

He was encouraged to take part by daughter Arlene and a friend — Janet McKenzie, who has been selected for this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

“[They] bullied me into it,” he joked.

“It’s a new experience and we’ll see how it goes. It’s a good way to meet new people.”

In a first for Friends of Anchor, a husband and wife duo have been selected for Brave and Courage on the Catwalk.

Hugh Sutherland, 67, from Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie, will take part in Brave before cheering on his wife Ann, 65, at Courage.

She was one of 24 women unveiled on Thursday as a Courage on the Catwalk model.

The full list of all Brave 2024 models

Aiden Cowie, 25, Bridge of Don

Alastair Henderson, 90, Bucksburn

Bill Hutcheon, 72, Maud

Bob Barr, 72, Alford

Brian Ewen, 59, Blackburn

Brian Noble, 62, Fraserburgh

Colin Bowie, 61, Kintore

Dave Berston, 59, Kirkwall

David Fowler, 65, Blairs

Donald Ross, 49, Longside

Graham Berry, 74, Westhill

Greg Napier, 37, Inverurie

Hugh Sutherland, 67, Meikle Wartle

Jack Grant, 67, Ellon

Jim Grimmer, 64, Kingswells

Josh Lavers, 28, Glenlivet

Kyle Knowles, 40, Balmedie

Lewis Walker, 28, Kincorth

Mark Cunningham, 33, New Deer

Mark Stephen, 52, Udny Green

Paul Nicol, 49, Torry

Ronald Gordon, 65, Aberdeen

Steven Cummings, 40, Portlethen

Stuart Davidson, 66, Dunecht

‘The Brave shows always have an electric, fun atmosphere’

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “It was wonderful to meet our Brave 2024 models and hear them already start to share their stories.

“We know from past groups just how tight a bond is formed among the models, with many still meeting up on a regular basis.

“The Brave shows always have an electric, fun atmosphere as the gents really throw themselves into it, cheered on by their loved ones as they step out onto the catwalk.”

Brave and Courage on the Catwalk have become Friends of ANCHOR’s most significant fundraisers. More than £1.7million has been raised since 2013.

The models will be professionally styled and trained by production and model agency Premiere Productions UK.

