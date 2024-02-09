Aberdeen grandad, 90, to be oldest Brave model as 2024 stars unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen grandad, 90, to be oldest Brave model as 2024 stars unveiled

Alastair Henderson can't wait to share the news with his grandchildren, including one who is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

By Andy Morton
Grandad of four Alastair Henderson is one of 24 models for this year's Brave show at the P&J Live. Image: Colin Rennie/Friends of Anchor
Grandad of four Alastair Henderson is one of 24 models for this year's Brave show at the P&J Live. Image: Colin Rennie/Friends of Anchor

Ninety-year-old Aberdeen grandad Alastair Henderson will become the oldest person to ever take part in fashion show Brave when he walks the catwalk this May.

Mr Henderson, from Bucksburn, was revealed today as one of the 24 Brave models who will appear at the two-day event to raise money for Friends of Anchor.

He will join fellow participants from across the north-east making their catwalk debut at P&J Live on May 16 and 17, with 750 guests cheering them on at each show.

All of the models have been affected by cancer.

The 24 Brave models have now been unveiled. Image: Colin Rennie/Friends of Anchor

Mr Henderson, who has four grandchildren, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2010 and underwent seven weeks of radiotherapy.

He was also treated for a malignant melanoma in 1998, back when Friends of Anchor was still in its infancy.

It was also before Brave — and sister event Courage on the Catwalk, which features women models — was devised.

“When I was first treated in 1998, Friends of Anchor was really just starting out,” he said. “It’s wonderful to see how it’s grown.”

Why Mr Henderson is taking part in Brave 2024

Mr Henderson has a full 16 years on next oldest Brave model taking part this year, 74-year-old Graham Berry from Westhill.

He is looking forward to sharing the news of his inclusion with his family, including granddaughter Kirsty who has just climbed Mount Kilimanjaro.

He was encouraged to take part by daughter Arlene and a friend — Janet McKenzie, who has been selected for this year’s Courage on the Catwalk.

“[They] bullied me into it,” he joked.

“It’s a new experience and we’ll see how it goes. It’s a good way to meet new people.”

Alastair Henderson can’t wait to get on to the catwalk at P&J Live in May. Image: Colin Rennie/Friends of Anchor

In a first for Friends of Anchor, a husband and wife duo have been selected for Brave and Courage on the Catwalk.

Hugh Sutherland, 67, from Meikle Wartle, near Inverurie, will take part in Brave before cheering on his wife Ann, 65, at Courage.

She was one of 24 women unveiled on Thursday as a Courage on the Catwalk model.

The full list of all Brave 2024 models

  • Aiden Cowie, 25, Bridge of Don
  • Alastair Henderson, 90, Bucksburn
  • Bill Hutcheon, 72, Maud
  • Bob Barr, 72, Alford
  • Brian Ewen, 59, Blackburn
  • Brian Noble, 62, Fraserburgh
  • Colin Bowie, 61, Kintore
  • Dave Berston, 59, Kirkwall
  • David Fowler, 65, Blairs
  • Donald Ross, 49, Longside
  • Graham Berry, 74, Westhill
  • Greg Napier, 37, Inverurie
  • Hugh Sutherland, 67, Meikle Wartle
  • Jack Grant, 67, Ellon
  • Jim Grimmer, 64, Kingswells
  • Josh Lavers, 28, Glenlivet
  • Kyle Knowles, 40, Balmedie
  • Lewis Walker, 28, Kincorth
  • Mark Cunningham, 33, New Deer
  • Mark Stephen, 52, Udny Green
  • Paul Nicol, 49, Torry
  • Ronald Gordon, 65, Aberdeen
  • Steven Cummings, 40, Portlethen
  • Stuart Davidson, 66, Dunecht

‘The Brave shows always have an electric, fun atmosphere’

Sarah-Jane Hogg, chief executive at Friends of Anchor, said: “It was wonderful to meet our Brave 2024 models and hear them already start to share their stories.

“We know from past groups just how tight a bond is formed among the models, with many still meeting up on a regular basis.

“The Brave shows always have an electric, fun atmosphere as the gents really throw themselves into it, cheered on by their loved ones as they step out onto the catwalk.”

The Brave 2024 models will strut their stuff on the catwalk in May. Image: Colin Rennie/Friends of Anchor

Brave and Courage on the Catwalk have become Friends of ANCHOR’s most significant fundraisers. More than £1.7million has been raised since 2013.

The models will be professionally styled and trained by production and model agency Premiere Productions UK.

For tickets to Brave, click here.

Keep an eye out in the coming months for more stories about the incredible men and women taking part in Courage on the Catwalk and Brave in 2024.

