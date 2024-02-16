Strong trade for Luings with increased average and 18,000gns top twice

Luing bulls met a tremendous trade in Castle Douglas selling to a top price of 18,000gns twice and producing a 96% clearance rate.

Four of the 22 bulls sold made five-figure sums to average £7,832, an increase of £502 on the year.

Demand was excellent throughout the sale, with the first top price going to Craigdarroch Becks from Willie and Billy Graham, Craigdarroch, Sanquhar.

This heterozygous polled March-2022 born son of Harehead Yogi, sold to Danny Sawrij, Kedzlie Farms Ltd, Galashiels.

Billy and Andrew Renwick of Blackhouse, Yarrow, at Selkirk, sold Blackhouse Bundee-Aki at 18,000gns

The last bidder on this Nunnerie Xenon son was David Harker, Carnforth.

The Grahams also sold Craigdarroch Banksy, by Kirkland Yorkie, for 17,000gns to Hindmarsh Parnters of the Carter herd at Rochester in Northumberland.

Alastair and David MacArthur, from Elvanfoot, Biggar, sold Nunnerie Buzzard, by prolific sire Finlarg Tornado, for 10,000gns to Angus and Ewan McCall for their Culmaily herd at Golspie.

On the other side of the coin, the McCalls received £9,450 for Culmaily Brora, which sold to Robert and Hazel McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing, who were buying back some of their own breeding.

A second 9,000gns price tag was on Roy and Andrew McNee’s Benhar Blacksmith, from Woodend, Armadale, when sold to Neil Anderson, Harehead, Duns.

Next best was Craigdarroch Bud, again from the Grahams from Craigdarroch.

The polled Kirkland Yorkie son, sold for 8,000gns to Drannandow Farms, Newton Stewart.

Making the same money was Commonside Brigadier from Graham, Kirsty and Fiona Dunlop, Hawick, which sold to LE Porrit, The Lampert, Brampton.

The pre-sale show of bulling heifers and in-calf heifers, judged by Jamie Gilchrist, Selkirk, was won by a pair of bulling heifers from by D and A Barr, Milkieston, Peebles.

Both polled and sired by Benhar Tweed, the pair were bought by AC Burke and M Halligan, Peebles, for 2,800gns apiece.

Craigdarroch topped the bulling heifers at 4,200gns each for a pair that went home to the Hunters of Dalchirla Farms, Crieff.

Forty-seven bulling heifers averaged £2474, an increase of £889 on the year.

In-calf heifers sold to 3,600gns for a single heifer from Roy McNee, Woodend, Armadale.

This two-year-old heifer sold in-calf to Benhar Adonis and went home to Allanton Farming, Ayrshire.

In-calf heifers averaged £2,233 for 19 sold, up £398 on the year.