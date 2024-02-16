Strong trade for Luings with increased average and 18,000gns top twice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strong trade for Luings with increased average and 18,000gns top twice

The annual breed show and sale was held at Wallets Marts, Castle Douglas.

By Pat Wilson
One of two bulls to make 18,000gns was Blackhoue Bundee-Aki.
One of two bulls to make 18,000gns was Blackhoue Bundee-Aki.

Luing bulls met a tremendous trade in Castle Douglas selling to a top price of 18,000gns twice and producing a 96% clearance rate.

Four of the 22 bulls sold made five-figure sums to average £7,832, an increase of £502 on the year.

Demand was excellent throughout the sale, with the first top price going to Craigdarroch Becks from Willie and Billy Graham, Craigdarroch, Sanquhar.

This heterozygous polled March-2022 born son of Harehead Yogi, sold to Danny Sawrij, Kedzlie Farms Ltd, Galashiels.

Billy and Andrew Renwick of Blackhouse, Yarrow, at Selkirk, sold Blackhouse Bundee-Aki at 18,000gns

The last bidder on this Nunnerie Xenon son was David Harker, Carnforth.

The Grahams also sold Craigdarroch Banksy, by Kirkland Yorkie, for 17,000gns to Hindmarsh Parnters of the Carter herd at Rochester in Northumberland.

Alastair and David MacArthur, from Elvanfoot, Biggar, sold Nunnerie Buzzard, by prolific sire Finlarg Tornado, for 10,000gns to Angus and Ewan McCall for their Culmaily herd at Golspie.

On the other side of the coin, the McCalls received £9,450 for Culmaily Brora, which sold to Robert and Hazel McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing, who were buying back some of their own breeding.

A second 9,000gns price tag was on Roy and Andrew McNee’s Benhar Blacksmith, from Woodend, Armadale, when sold to Neil Anderson, Harehead, Duns.

Next best was Craigdarroch Bud, again from the Grahams from Craigdarroch.

The polled Kirkland Yorkie son, sold for 8,000gns to Drannandow Farms, Newton Stewart.

Making the same money was Commonside Brigadier from Graham, Kirsty and Fiona Dunlop, Hawick, which sold to LE Porrit, The Lampert, Brampton.

The pre-sale show of bulling heifers and in-calf heifers, judged by Jamie Gilchrist, Selkirk, was won by a pair of bulling heifers from by D and A Barr, Milkieston, Peebles.

Both polled and sired by Benhar Tweed, the pair were bought by AC Burke and M Halligan, Peebles, for 2,800gns apiece.

Craigdarroch topped the bulling heifers at 4,200gns each for a pair that went home to the Hunters of Dalchirla Farms, Crieff.

Forty-seven bulling heifers averaged £2474, an increase of £889 on the year.

In-calf heifers sold to 3,600gns for a single heifer from Roy McNee, Woodend, Armadale.

This two-year-old heifer sold in-calf to Benhar Adonis and went home to Allanton Farming, Ayrshire.

In-calf heifers averaged £2,233 for 19 sold, up £398 on the year.

