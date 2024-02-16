Kinaldy leads NCC females at Lockerbie

George Milne’s Kinaldy flock from St Andrews produced the show champion as well as the top price at the North Country Cheviot female sale at Lockerbie.

This first prize park-type gimmer and section champion was knocked down at £2,000 to Aled Jones, Llangollen, Denbighshire.

She is by Allanshaws Ammarilo, out of a home-bred ewe, and was sold in lamb to Kingside Chianti.

Two more gimmers from Kinaldy, bred the same way as the champion and again due to Chianti made £1,300 and £1,000.

They sold to William Heads of the Greendale flock, Aitkenhead, Fenwick and to Messrs Thompson, Darlington, Co Durham, respectively.

The second top price of £1800 was for a gimmer from Robert Rennie’s Attonburn Herd at Yetholm.

This first prize hill-type sheep is sired by Badanloch Xtra Special and was sold in lamb to Sorbietrees Captain. She was bought by Tomas Ellis, Cerrigydrudion, Clwyd

Robert Rennie also secured the next two best prices of £1,700 and £1,600 for two gimmers both by Badanloch Wildfire and both also in lamb to Xtraspecial.

The £1,700 one was sold to Murdo MacDonald, Sutherland, Caithness, while the other was knocked down to Messrs Mackenzie, Fearn by Tain, Rosshire

The first prize park-type ewe from Donald Graham, Carruthers, Lockerbie sold for £1,200 to Stewie Sleigh, Turriff. This two-crop ewe was sired by Allanshaws Aristocrat and was scanned with twin lambs by Gilston Duke.

34 gimmers averaged £684.70, 12 ewes averaged £512.50, 22 hoggs averaged £381.81 and the overall average for 68 head was £556.32.