Kinaldy leads NCC females at Lockerbie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Kinaldy leads NCC females at Lockerbie

The 34 gimmers averaged £684.70, with 12 ewes at £512.50 and 22 hoggs at £381.81.

By Pat Wilson
Sale leader at £2,000 from George Milne's Kinaldy flock in Fife.
Sale leader at £2,000 from George Milne's Kinaldy flock in Fife.

George Milne’s Kinaldy flock from St Andrews produced the show champion as well as the top price at the North Country Cheviot female sale at Lockerbie.

This first prize park-type gimmer and section champion was knocked down at £2,000 to Aled Jones, Llangollen, Denbighshire.

She is by Allanshaws Ammarilo, out of a home-bred ewe, and was sold in lamb to Kingside Chianti.

Two more gimmers from Kinaldy, bred the same way as the champion and again due to Chianti made £1,300 and £1,000.

They sold to William Heads of the Greendale flock, Aitkenhead, Fenwick and to Messrs Thompson, Darlington, Co Durham, respectively.

The second top price of £1800 was for a gimmer from Robert Rennie’s Attonburn Herd at Yetholm.

This first prize hill-type sheep is sired by Badanloch Xtra Special and was sold in lamb to Sorbietrees Captain.  She was bought by Tomas Ellis, Cerrigydrudion, Clwyd

Robert Rennie also secured the next two best prices of £1,700 and £1,600 for two gimmers both by Badanloch Wildfire and both also in lamb to Xtraspecial.

The £1,700 one was sold to Murdo MacDonald, Sutherland, Caithness, while the other was knocked down to Messrs Mackenzie, Fearn by Tain, Rosshire

The first prize park-type ewe from Donald Graham, Carruthers, Lockerbie sold for £1,200 to Stewie Sleigh, Turriff.  This two-crop ewe was sired by Allanshaws Aristocrat and was scanned with twin lambs by Gilston Duke.

34 gimmers averaged £684.70, 12 ewes averaged £512.50, 22 hoggs averaged £381.81 and the overall average for 68 head was £556.32.

More from Farming

Glen of Applecross from Oli Harrison of the The Applecross Trust led the way at 12,000gns.
Highland cattle breeders enjoy strong trade in Oban
Strathspey monitor farmers Calum and Malcolm Smith from Auchernack Farm.
Hands-on body condition scoring at Strathspey Monitor Farm
One of two bulls to make 18,000gns was Blackhoue Bundee-Aki.
Strong trade for Luings with increased average and 18,000gns top twice
RHET executive officer Katrina Barclay presented with cheque by NFUS president Martin Kennedy.
More than £4,500 raised for RSABI and RHET at NFUS dinner
Garry Patterson is working farm manager at Delfur Farms. Pictures by Melissa Irvine.
Building on the best of breeding lines at Delfur Simmentals
Store cattle selling through Aberdeen and Northern Marts' Thainstone Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Additional mart data to be published on QMS website
Sale leader at 35,000gns was the overall and intermediate champion Loosebeare Tommy from the Quick family.
Flying trade for Limousins in Carlisle with strong average and clearance
The Galloway Cattle Society's annual spring show and sale takes place in Castle Douglas next week.
Galloway cattle grow in popularity ahead of annual sale
From left, chief executive of Crofting Commission Gary Campbell, convenor Malcolm Mathieson and Gillian Martin MSP, Minister for Energy and the Environment.
Scotland's crofts hit five-year high
First Minister Humza Yousaf addressing delegates at the NFUS conference 2024 in Glasgow.
NFUS conference: At least 70% to be delivered in Tiers 1 and 2 of…