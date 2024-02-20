Finlarg tops inaugural sale of Luings in Stirling at 14,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Finlarg tops inaugural sale of Luings in Stirling at 14,000gns

Bulls by Backmuir Whisky led the way in Stirling.

By Pat Wilson
Finlarg Boss from the McNees made 14,000gns.
Finlarg Boss from the McNees made 14,000gns.

Luing bulls sold to a top of 14,000gns at the first society sale in Stirling for Robert and Hazel McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing.

The couple, who run 200 suckler cows – 100 of them Luings – also sold the second top priced Luing at 13,000gns.

Both bulls were bred from Backmuir Whisky, bought at Castle Douglas for 7,000gns four years ago.

Top price Luing sells to Orkney

Sale leader was Finlarg Boss, out of the Lammermuir Tremendous dam, Finlarg Bonus.

He was bought by B Ridland, Aikerness, Orkney.

The second top priced bull Finlarg Braveheart, is bred out of another Lammermuir Tremendous dam Finlarg Bracken, and was bought by Ayrshire farmer David Hamilton, Allanton, Darvel.

Second top price of 13,000gns from Finlarg

Selling for 12,000gns, from Roy and Andrew McNee, Woodend, Armadale, was Benhar Bobcat.

He is by Finlarg Zemen, out of Benhar Tulip, and sold to Shawhead Estates, Lanark.

All five bulls forward sold to new homes and averaged £10,458.

Salers bulls topped at 7,500gns for the overall champion Rednock Seb from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s 155-cow herd at Rednock Estate, Port of Menteith.

Salers bulls reach 7,500gns

The sire of this bull, Drumaglea Kes, was bought at Stirling from Pat Boyd, Drumaglea, Isle of Tiree, for 12,000gns in 2017.

He sold to Messrs Osten.

The second top priced Salers bull at 7,200gns was Rednock Shamrock, by the same sire.

Standing overall reserve champion, he is out of Rednock Mimosa, and sold to Wales with the Edwards family, Abertwyinyn.

Other Salers to 7,200gns and 7,000gns

Cleuchhead Superman from Livesay Farming, Broomhill, Carnwath, sold for 7,000gns.

He is by Nomad Nicolas, out of Cleuchhead Mhairi, and also heads to Wales with the Jones family at Chwilog, Fawr.

The 16 Salers bulls met an 80% clearance and averaged £5,178, which is up £943 on the year.

