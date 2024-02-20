Finlarg tops inaugural sale of Luings in Stirling at 14,000gns

Luing bulls sold to a top of 14,000gns at the first society sale in Stirling for Robert and Hazel McNee, Over Finlarg, Tealing.

The couple, who run 200 suckler cows – 100 of them Luings – also sold the second top priced Luing at 13,000gns.

Both bulls were bred from Backmuir Whisky, bought at Castle Douglas for 7,000gns four years ago.

Top price Luing sells to Orkney

Sale leader was Finlarg Boss, out of the Lammermuir Tremendous dam, Finlarg Bonus.

He was bought by B Ridland, Aikerness, Orkney.

The second top priced bull Finlarg Braveheart, is bred out of another Lammermuir Tremendous dam Finlarg Bracken, and was bought by Ayrshire farmer David Hamilton, Allanton, Darvel.

Second top price of 13,000gns from Finlarg

Selling for 12,000gns, from Roy and Andrew McNee, Woodend, Armadale, was Benhar Bobcat.

He is by Finlarg Zemen, out of Benhar Tulip, and sold to Shawhead Estates, Lanark.

All five bulls forward sold to new homes and averaged £10,458.

Salers bulls topped at 7,500gns for the overall champion Rednock Seb from Gill and Malcolm Pye’s 155-cow herd at Rednock Estate, Port of Menteith.

Salers bulls reach 7,500gns

The sire of this bull, Drumaglea Kes, was bought at Stirling from Pat Boyd, Drumaglea, Isle of Tiree, for 12,000gns in 2017.

He sold to Messrs Osten.

The second top priced Salers bull at 7,200gns was Rednock Shamrock, by the same sire.

Standing overall reserve champion, he is out of Rednock Mimosa, and sold to Wales with the Edwards family, Abertwyinyn.

Other Salers to 7,200gns and 7,000gns

Cleuchhead Superman from Livesay Farming, Broomhill, Carnwath, sold for 7,000gns.

He is by Nomad Nicolas, out of Cleuchhead Mhairi, and also heads to Wales with the Jones family at Chwilog, Fawr.

The 16 Salers bulls met an 80% clearance and averaged £5,178, which is up £943 on the year.