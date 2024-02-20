Thief posed as gardener before breaking into Aberdeen flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thief posed as gardener before breaking into Aberdeen flat

Hugh Croll, 48, had climbed in through a window and helped himself to possessions including cash, a PlayStation 5, designer clothes and trainers.

By Danny McKay
Hugh Croll. Image: Facebook

A thief posed as a gardener before breaking into an Aberdeen flat and stealing thousands of pounds worth of belongings.

Hugh Croll was lurking on the ground floor landing of the block on King Street when two women passed him on their way out.

The pair turned down the offer of gardening work and thought nothing more of it, until they returned home that evening and discovered Croll had broken into a neighbour’s flat.

Croll, 48, had climbed in through a window and helped himself to possessions including cash, a PlayStation 5, designer clothes and trainers.

CCTV helps convict thief

Fiscal depute Jane Spark told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the women left their address around noon of June 4 2022.

She said: “They were asked by the accused if they wanted any gardening work done at the back of the property.

“They declined and then left the building thinking nothing more of it.”

At 6pm, two other women from the same block returned home and noticed a cash tin was missing from the bedroom, as was a PlayStation 5.

Ms Spark told the court: “The window above the bed in the bedroom was slightly open and the blinds in front of the window were damaged.”

The women called the police and checked to see if anything else had been taken.

Among the items taken, Croll stole:

  • Designer clothes
  • Perfume
  • A Firestick
  • A massage gun
  • A water bottle
  • A pair of trainers

They also noticed mud on the floor between the bed and cupboard, and that a shoe box on the windowsill had been crushed as if it had been stood on.

A neighbour later showed them CCTV which showed Croll and another person entering the building from King Street around 1.15pm.

Police attended and investigations led them to execute a search warrant at another address in Aberdeen, with Croll found inside.

Ms Spark said: “Police officers recognised him from the CCTV provided by the complainers.

“A number of stolen items were recovered at the address, in particular, a pink and yellow JD drawstring bag, which had the accused’s fingerprints on it.”

He was cautioned and arrested.

‘Domestic housebreaking is a particularly unpleasant offence’

The estimated value of the stolen items was between £4,000 and £5,000, with £1,200 worth being recovered.

Croll, of Jute Street, Aberdeen, pled guilty to theft by housebreaking.

Defence agent Paul Barnett highlighted that the value of the goods stolen included the cost of a laptop, which had been deleted from the charge before Croll pled guilty.

He said: “I accept, as Mr Croll does, domestic housebreaking is a particularly unpleasant offence.

“He’s been of good behaviour since the commission of the offence.”

Mr Barnett acknowledged Croll had previous convictions for similar offences, but that most of them dated back to the 1990s.

He added Croll, who is a father, had relapsed into heroin use at the time of the break-in following a bereavement.

Sheriff Ian Wallace ordered Croll to be supervised for 12 months and complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

He also imposed a six-month curfew.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

