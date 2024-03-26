Two teen e-bike passengers die in four-car Lossiemouth crash as biker, 14, and car driver hospitalised

Two teens have died in a four-car crash on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

The e-bike passengers, aged 16 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at the junction with the B9135 at around 8pm last night.

The bike driver, aged 14, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries.

One of the car drivers, aged 54, is in critical but stable condition in Dr Gray’s.

The crash involved a Sur-ron e-bike, a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf.

A941 crash victims were e-bike passengers

The victims were passengers on the e-bike, which was being driven by the 14-year-old who remains in hospital.

The road was closed for 16 hours as police investigated. It has since reopened.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of the two teenagers who died and they need privacy at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information to help with our enquiries.

“If you have dash-cam or anything else that could assist officers then please get in touch.”

Lossiemouth Community Council shared a tribute on Facebook, posting: “Our thoughts, love and prayers this morning are with the families and friends of all those whose lives were affected by the tragic accident last night.

“We also think of our emergency services who do such a difficult job in such desperate circumstances.

“Precious young lives taken too soon. So terribly, terribly sad.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “My thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in such awful circumstances.

“This is a tragic incident which will be keenly felt across our communities in Moray given the young age of those who have died.

“I would encourage anyone who has information on what happened on Monday evening on the A941 to contact local officers and assist them with their inquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 of Monday, 25 March, 2024.