Two teen e-bike passengers die in four-car Lossiemouth crash as biker, 14, and car driver hospitalised

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Two teen e-bike passengers die in four-car Lossiemouth crash as biker, 14, and car driver hospitalised

Two boys aged 16 and 17 were pronounced dead at the scene.

By Louise Glen
Two dead in crash on A941
A941 at its junction with B9135, Elgin to Lossiemouth Road,Moray,Scotland.Image: Jasperimage.

Two teens have died in a four-car crash on the A941 between Elgin and Lossiemouth.

The e-bike passengers, aged 16 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at the junction with the B9135 at around 8pm last night.

The bike driver, aged 14, was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin with serious injuries.

The A941 remains closed at its junction with the B9135 following the fatal crash. Image: Jasperimage

One of the car drivers, aged 54, is in critical but stable condition in Dr Gray’s.

The crash involved a Sur-ron e-bike, a blue Vauxhall Mokka, a red Renault Clio, a black Vauxhall Corsa and a white VW Golf.

A941 crash victims were e-bike passengers

The victims were passengers on the e-bike, which was being driven by the 14-year-old who remains in hospital.

The road was closed for 16 hours as police investigated. It has since reopened.

Sergeant Iain Nicolson said: “Our thoughts are very much with the families and friends of the two teenagers who died and they need privacy at what is a very upsetting and difficult time for all.

“Our investigation into the crash is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who has not already spoken to officers and who has any information to help with our enquiries.

“If you have dash-cam or anything else that could assist officers then please get in touch.”

Lossiemouth Community Council shared a tribute on Facebook, posting: “Our thoughts, love and prayers this morning are with the families and friends of all those whose lives were affected by the tragic accident last night.

“We also think of our emergency services who do such a difficult job in such desperate circumstances.

“Precious young lives taken too soon. So terribly, terribly sad.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross said: “My thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who have lost their lives in such awful circumstances.

“This is a tragic incident which will be keenly felt across our communities in Moray given the young age of those who have died.

“I would encourage anyone who has information on what happened on Monday evening on the A941 to contact local officers and assist them with their inquiries.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3247 of Monday, 25 March, 2024.

More from Moray

Snowfall in Caithness in late March 2024.
Snow in Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands as temperatures drop to -7C overnight
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Jody Bruce jailed for domestic abuse Picture shows; Jody Bruce, Inverness Sheriff Court. N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Man threatened to burn neighbours' Buckie home with Molotov cocktail
Mansefield Hotel pictured in Elgin.
New purpose approved for Mansefield Hotel's bar in Elgin
Marine Place, Buckie.
Dumper truck at centre of attempted theft from Buckie construction yard
Elgin and Lossiemouth crash
Two Lossiemouth roads remain closed more than 12 hours after crash
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Insolvency Service secures convictions against five individuals involved in a complex fraud and money laundering scheme.? Convicted fraudster Neale Rothera set up businesses that claimed to sell furniture and carpets with the help of associates Picture shows; Neale Rothera. Elgin Sheriff Court. Brian Smith Date; 24/02/2020
Moray conman jailed as ringleader of £500,000 fraud and money laundering scheme
XL bully owners met for a walk in Roseisle. Image JASPERIMAGE
XL bully walk in Moray 'step forward' for owners struggling with mental health issues…
Colin Mackenzie in field with countryside behind.
'Our heritage is going to be lost forever': Architect fears turbines are destroying the…
The Northern Lights could be visible when darkness falls.
How to see Northern Lights: Aurora to illuminate skies above north and north-east
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sex toy pervert and a Highland holiday that ended…