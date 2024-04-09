Farmers in England to receive grants of up to £25k due to flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmers in England to receive grants of up to £25k due to flooding

Defra opened the Farming Recovery Fund on April 9.

By Katrina Macarthur
Farmers and crofters continue to battle the affects of flooding.
Farmers and crofters continue to battle the affects of flooding.

Farmers in several regions of England who have suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding will receive grants of between £500 and £25,000.

Defra opened the Farming Recovery Fund today (April 9) with eligible farmers due to be contacted directly by Rural Payments Agency (RPA) outlining the support and how they can claim.

The fund forms part of a broader scheme called the Flood Recovery Framework which is activated in exceptional circumstances to support councils and communities following severe flooding.

The fund will initially be open in those local authority areas where the Flood Recovery Framework has already been activated to help farms which have experienced the highest levels of flooding.

These are Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, West Northamptonshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.

Eligibility for the fund will remain under review by Defra to ensure it is supporting areas where farmland is most impacted.

The further counties under review are Berkshire, Herefordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Staffordshire, Yorkshire, Norfolk and Derbyshire.

Farmers are already eligible for support through the Flood Recovery Framework, including a grant of up to £2,500 as part of the Business Recovery Grant.

 

More from Farming

The Logan family from left James, Anna, Willie, Hamish and Elinor.
RHASS calls on the people of Scotland to share farming stories
Judge Bill Cameron pictured with champion winner Steven Smith and his daughter Lily.
Sunnyhill Farms wins championship at Thainstone show
Sylvia Ormiston with brother in law Ruaridh. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Ex-Balmoral farmer vows to keep promise to late Queen as King moves all livestock…
The overall champion from Finn Christie sold for the top price of £4,000.
Strong show of calves on show at Thainstone from the next generation
Cally Harper will cover the Deeside and Donside area for ACT Scotland.
ACT Scotland appoints Turriff young farmer to its sales team
Dewi Jenkins’ Mirk sold for £19,100 to Monty Motto.
Working sheepdog sells for £19,100 to Shetland
MSP Tim Eagle joined a Holyrood debate from his lambing shed.
Buckie MSP Tim Eagle joins Holyrood rural debate live from the lambing shed
The new calving interval will be challenging for some producers.
New calving interval introduced to beef calf scheme
The beef cattle sector is in limbo over the reform of the Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme.
Beef farmer fury over Scottish Suckler Beef Support Scheme fiasco
Jamie Pirie's 12-month-old Limousin bullock stood champion and sold for the top price.
Young Farmers' calves top at £4,300 for champ at Caledonian Marts