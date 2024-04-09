Farmers in England to receive grants of up to £25k due to flooding

Farmers in several regions of England who have suffered uninsurable damage to their land due to flooding will receive grants of between £500 and £25,000.

Defra opened the Farming Recovery Fund today (April 9) with eligible farmers due to be contacted directly by Rural Payments Agency (RPA) outlining the support and how they can claim.

The fund forms part of a broader scheme called the Flood Recovery Framework which is activated in exceptional circumstances to support councils and communities following severe flooding.

The fund will initially be open in those local authority areas where the Flood Recovery Framework has already been activated to help farms which have experienced the highest levels of flooding.

These are Gloucestershire, Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Somerset, Warwickshire, West Northamptonshire, Wiltshire and Worcestershire.

Eligibility for the fund will remain under review by Defra to ensure it is supporting areas where farmland is most impacted.

The further counties under review are Berkshire, Herefordshire, Oxfordshire, Surrey, Staffordshire, Yorkshire, Norfolk and Derbyshire.

Farmers are already eligible for support through the Flood Recovery Framework, including a grant of up to £2,500 as part of the Business Recovery Grant.