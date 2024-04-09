Aberdeen drivers warned of further traffic chaos with Scotstown roundabout to close overnight

Aberdeen motorists have been warned to expect further traffic chaos in the city.

More roadworks are scheduled to begin on Sunday evening at Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don which will be closed overnight until they are completed.

The works at the roundabout will take place between 6pm and 6am for nine nights in a row.

This is taking place at the same time as resurfacing works on the A92 at the opposite end of the city – which has already had an impact on traffic.

On Monday, vehicles were brought to a standstill on Wellington Road as commuters made their way out of Aberdeen at rush hour.

What diversions are in place?

Aberdeen City Council has advised what alternative routes drivers can take while Scotstown roundabout is closed.

Westbound traffic can divert via The Parkway, Gordon Brae, Tillydrone Road, St Machar Drive and King Street

Northbound traffic can divert via Scotstown Road, Jesmond Drive, Whitestripes Avenue , Gordon Brae, St Machar Drive and King Street

Eastbound traffic can divert via Dubford Road, Greenbrae Drive, Denmore Road, Woodside Road, The Parkway and Ellon Road

Southbound traffic can divert via North Donside Road, Ellon Road, Balgownie Road and The Parkway

Changes for buses while Scotstown roundabout is closed

First Aberdeen has confirmed the closure will impact its number 2 buses so a diversion will be in place for its early morning and evening services.

Buses heading from King Street to Ashwood between 6pm and 6am will travel from the Parkway via Woodside Road, Denmore Road, Greenbrae Road, Dubford Road and Scotstown Road.

Buses travelling in the opposite direction will run from Jesmond Drive to Dubford Road, Denmore Road, Woodside Road, Parkway, Ellon Road and King Street via the roundabout.

This service will not go up North Donside Road.

Roadworks across Aberdeen

Aberdeen motorists are currently having to navigate a number of roadworks and road closures across the city.

The A92 will remain closed between the Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee until April 19.

The Bridge of Dee roundabout and Great Southern Road along to the roundabout at King George VI Bridge is also scheduled to be closed until at least Friday.

The closure of the busy trunk road comes at the same time as ongoing roadworks on Garthdee Road.

Temporary traffic lights are in place while transport systems are refurbished in the area.

There are lane closures between Garthdee roundabout and the entrance to Boots and Curry’s.

The lane closures started with the second lane on either side of the carriageway and as the works commence, this will be changed to the first lane on either side of the road.

These 24-hour works are expected to end at 4pm on Friday, April 26.