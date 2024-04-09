Aberdeen drivers warned of further traffic chaos with Scotstown roundabout to close overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen drivers warned of further traffic chaos with Scotstown roundabout to close overnight

Diversions and changes to bus routes revealed.

By Ellie Milne
Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don
Scotstown roundabout will be closed overnight while roadworks are carried out. Image: DC Thomson.

Aberdeen motorists have been warned to expect further traffic chaos in the city.

More roadworks are scheduled to begin on Sunday evening at Scotstown roundabout in Bridge of Don which will be closed overnight until they are completed.

The works at the roundabout will take place between 6pm and 6am for nine nights in a row.

This is taking place at the same time as resurfacing works on the A92 at the opposite end of the city – which has already had an impact on traffic.

Traffic queuing on Wellington Road in Aberdeen
Traffic was at a standstill on Wellington Road on the first day of the A92 closure on Monday. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

On Monday, vehicles were brought to a standstill on Wellington Road as commuters made their way out of Aberdeen at rush hour.

What diversions are in place?

Aberdeen City Council has advised what alternative routes drivers can take while Scotstown roundabout is closed.

  • Westbound traffic can divert via The Parkway, Gordon Brae, Tillydrone Road, St Machar Drive and King Street
  • Northbound traffic can divert via Scotstown Road, Jesmond Drive, Whitestripes Avenue , Gordon Brae, St Machar Drive and King Street
  • Eastbound traffic can divert via Dubford Road, Greenbrae Drive, Denmore Road, Woodside Road, The Parkway and Ellon Road
  • Southbound traffic can divert via North Donside Road, Ellon Road, Balgownie Road and The Parkway

Changes for buses while Scotstown roundabout is closed

First Aberdeen has confirmed the closure will impact its number 2 buses so a diversion will be in place for its early morning and evening services.

Buses heading from King Street to Ashwood between 6pm and 6am will travel from the Parkway via Woodside Road, Denmore Road, Greenbrae Road, Dubford Road and Scotstown Road.

First number 2 bus on Aberdeen street
The First Aberdeen number 2 service will be diverted when the roundabout is closed. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Buses travelling in the opposite direction will run from Jesmond Drive to Dubford Road, Denmore Road, Woodside Road, Parkway, Ellon Road and King Street via the roundabout.

This service will not go up North Donside Road.

Roadworks across Aberdeen

Aberdeen motorists are currently having to navigate a number of roadworks and road closures across the city.

The A92 will remain closed between the Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee until April 19.

The Bridge of Dee roundabout and Great Southern Road along to the roundabout at King George VI Bridge is also scheduled to be closed until at least Friday.

'No access to A92' sign on Great Southern Road
Great Southern Road has been closed on approach to the A92. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The closure of the busy trunk road comes at the same time as ongoing roadworks on Garthdee Road.

Temporary traffic lights are in place while transport systems are refurbished in the area.

There are lane closures between Garthdee roundabout and the entrance to Boots and Curry’s.

The lane closures started with the second lane on either side of the carriageway and as the works commence, this will be changed to the first lane on either side of the road.

These 24-hour works are expected to end at 4pm on Friday, April 26.

A92 to close between Charleston flyover and Bridge of Dee for roadworks

