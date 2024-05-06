Salers and Beef Shorthorns achieve dearer trade on the year in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Salers and Beef Shorthorns achieve dearer trade on the year in Stirling

The Salers bulls averaged £7,228 (+£2,800) and Beef Shorthorns levelled at £6,038 (+£2,223).

By Katrina Macarthur
Rednock Shaggy Poll from Gill and Malcolm Pye sold for 11,000gns.
Rednock Shaggy Poll from Gill and Malcolm Pye sold for 11,000gns.

Several commercial buyers ensured a good trade for Salers when the six bulls sold topped at 11,000gns and averaged £7,228, up £2,800 for the same number as last year.

With a 75% clearance, sale leader and achieving a personal best for Gill and Malcolm Pye of the 150-cow Rednock herd, Stirling, was the overall champion Rednock Shaggy Poll.

Brought out by stockman Alfie McGregor, this June 2022-born bull is by Rednock Oswald, and bred out of the Sagitaire-sired Rigel Dahlia.

He sold to Rannagulzion Farms, Easter Drimmie, Blairgowrie.

A bull from the same home but owned by Malcolm and Kyle Fleming of the Killyboggin herd, Northern Ireland, sold for 7,800gns.

This was March 2022-born Rednock Salvador, which the Flemings purchased at Castle Douglas but were unable to bring him home due to bluetongue.

He is by Baron and sold to Rhys Anderson, Burnton Farms, Laurencekirk.

Two others from Rednock sold for 6,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

This was Rednock Sam, by Rednock Oswald, and Rednock Solomon, by Rigel Officer.

Alister MacKenzie’s Whitebog herd on the Black Isle, sold to 5,500gns for Whitebog Stuart, by Napoleon, to WF and H Logan, Maxwelston, Girvan.

Five Beef Shorthorns levelled at £6,038 (+£2,223 for one less) and achieved an 86% clearance.

Sale leader was 7,800gns for the overall champion from Lucinda Townsend’s herd at Moffat, Dumfriesshire.

Selling to Iain Chapman, Wester Cockmuir, Strichen, was June 2022-born Coxhill Sterling.

He is a son of the 27,000gns Meonside Nidavellir, and bred out of the Chapelton Alamo sired dam, Ballylinney Floss 239.

Lucinda also received 6,500gns for Coxhill Sherwood, by Dunsyre Pathfinder, to John Meikle, Kirkton of Lundie, Dundee.

The reserve champion, Westbroad Soloman, from David Welsh’s herd at Kilmarnock, made 5,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud.

