Salers and Beef Shorthorns achieve dearer trade on the year in Stirling

Several commercial buyers ensured a good trade for Salers when the six bulls sold topped at 11,000gns and averaged £7,228, up £2,800 for the same number as last year.

With a 75% clearance, sale leader and achieving a personal best for Gill and Malcolm Pye of the 150-cow Rednock herd, Stirling, was the overall champion Rednock Shaggy Poll.

Brought out by stockman Alfie McGregor, this June 2022-born bull is by Rednock Oswald, and bred out of the Sagitaire-sired Rigel Dahlia.

He sold to Rannagulzion Farms, Easter Drimmie, Blairgowrie.

A bull from the same home but owned by Malcolm and Kyle Fleming of the Killyboggin herd, Northern Ireland, sold for 7,800gns.

This was March 2022-born Rednock Salvador, which the Flemings purchased at Castle Douglas but were unable to bring him home due to bluetongue.

He is by Baron and sold to Rhys Anderson, Burnton Farms, Laurencekirk.

Two others from Rednock sold for 6,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

This was Rednock Sam, by Rednock Oswald, and Rednock Solomon, by Rigel Officer.

Alister MacKenzie’s Whitebog herd on the Black Isle, sold to 5,500gns for Whitebog Stuart, by Napoleon, to WF and H Logan, Maxwelston, Girvan.

Five Beef Shorthorns levelled at £6,038 (+£2,223 for one less) and achieved an 86% clearance.

Sale leader was 7,800gns for the overall champion from Lucinda Townsend’s herd at Moffat, Dumfriesshire.

Selling to Iain Chapman, Wester Cockmuir, Strichen, was June 2022-born Coxhill Sterling.

He is a son of the 27,000gns Meonside Nidavellir, and bred out of the Chapelton Alamo sired dam, Ballylinney Floss 239.

Lucinda also received 6,500gns for Coxhill Sherwood, by Dunsyre Pathfinder, to John Meikle, Kirkton of Lundie, Dundee.

The reserve champion, Westbroad Soloman, from David Welsh’s herd at Kilmarnock, made 5,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud.