Home Sport Football Highland League

Keith boss Craig Ewen hails double signing

The Maroons have recruited Jordan Lynch and Jake Stewart.

By Callum Law
Jake Stewart, left, and Jordan Lynch have signed for Keith on a permanent basis.
Jake Stewart, left, and Jordan Lynch have signed for Keith on a permanent basis.

Keith manager Craig Ewen has hailed the permanent capture of Jordan Lynch and Jake Stewart.

The Maroons have signed the duo from Formartine United having had them on loan during the second half of this season.

Lynch, 20, played mainly at full-back – but can also operate further forward – as Keith finished 13th in the Breedon Highland League this term.

Striker Stewart, 27, also played his part in that, but his season was cut short due to a back problem.

Commenting on the addition of Lynch, Kynoch Park boss Ewen said: “In the second half of the season Jordan has been excellent.

“He’s sort of been converted from an attacking wide player to a full-back and he’s been outstanding.

Keith manager Craig Ewen is happy with his recruits.

“He was really good all the way through our 10-game unbeaten run and showed he can play on either side.

“However, going forward I think Jordan is capable of playing in most positions and I wouldn’t be against pushing him further forward again.

“He provides great flexibility and versatility, he’s only 20 and if he continues improving and plays like he did in the second half of the season then we look forward to seeing him over the next few seasons.”

Striker can be handful

Stewart joined Formartine last summer following a prolific stint in the Juniors with Rothie Rovers.

Ewen reckons he can replicate that form as part of Keith’s attack next season.

He added: “We’re hoping Jake can come in and score goals for us. For the majority of his loan spell he wasn’t 100% fit because of a problem with his back.

“He’s trying to get that sorted just now ahead of pre-season.

“I’m fully convinced that a fit and firing Jake Stewart will score goals for Keith and be a handful for opposition defences.

“He’s at a good age and has got good experience, he scored a lot of goals for Rothie Rovers in the Juniors.

“He’s definitely a goalscorer and we’ve been looking to add more goals to the team.

“I’m really looking forward to working with both of them.

“I’m delighted to get a couple of signings made early because it feels harder than ever across the league to get players in the door.

“I’d like to thank Stuart Anderson and Formartine United for their professionalism during our dealings.”

