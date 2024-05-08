BrewDog boss James Watt to step down after 17 years leading beer giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BrewDog boss James Watt to step down after 17 years leading beer giant

The Ellon drinks mogul will stay on as 'captain and co-founder' of the company.

By Ross Hempseed
James Watt at the BrewDog brewery in Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
James Watt at the BrewDog brewery in Ellon. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.

James Watt, founder and chief executive of BrewDog, has announced he is stepping down after 17 years.

Watt and Martin Dickie started BrewDog in a garage and have since grown the business into a global success.

BrewDog is one of the north-east’s biggest employers with its headquarters in Ellon employing thousands.

BrewDog brewery in Ellon. Image: BrewDog.

Now, after 17 years in charge of the company, James Watt has decided to step down and hand the reins over to chief operating officer, James Arrow.

However, Mr Watt will remain at the company as “captain and co-founder”.

James Watt said: “I want to thank all the incredible people who have helped Martin and me create this unique business.

“I have loved co-founding this amazing business and leading it for the last 17 years. I am excited to take a bit of time off, to travel, to spend more time with my family and friends.

James Watt will remain as ‘captain and co-founder’

“I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate some more time to my other business interests.”

In a post to Linkedin, he shared his thoughts on his tenure at BrewDog.

He wrote: “During my time at the helm of BrewDog, there have been highs and lows, up and downs, crazy successes and incredibly hard challenges. When I look back on the last 17 years (119 Dog Years) my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude.

Brewdog co-founders Martin Dickie and James Watt, outside the DogTap bar at the firm's Ellon HQ.
BrewDog co-founders Martin Dickie, left, and James Watt. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

“Gratitude to have been able to build the world’s leading craft beer brand, from scratch.

“Gratitude to have been able to work with such amazing people all over our business, including our fantastic community.

“I am eternally thankful for all the brilliant beers, all the standout batches of Jack Hammer and all the wild adventures we have been on as a team.”

Mr Watt now plans to spend more time with family and loved ones, having been in a relationship with reality star, Georgia Toffolo since last year.

Allan Leighton, BrewDog chairman confirmed that talks had been ongoing for several months to find a suitable replacement to take over from Mr Watt.

“James Arrow is a proven leader,” said Allan Leighton. “His eight months as COO have given him a great insight into the business.

“The board is delighted to have him as CEO, to lead the company into its next phase of growth.”

