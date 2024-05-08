BrewDog boss James Watt to step down after 17 years leading beer giant

James Watt, founder and chief executive of BrewDog, has announced he is stepping down after 17 years.

Watt and Martin Dickie started BrewDog in a garage and have since grown the business into a global success.

BrewDog is one of the north-east’s biggest employers with its headquarters in Ellon employing thousands.

Now, after 17 years in charge of the company, James Watt has decided to step down and hand the reins over to chief operating officer, James Arrow.

However, Mr Watt will remain at the company as “captain and co-founder”.

James Watt said: “I want to thank all the incredible people who have helped Martin and me create this unique business.

“I have loved co-founding this amazing business and leading it for the last 17 years. I am excited to take a bit of time off, to travel, to spend more time with my family and friends.

“I am also looking forward to being able to dedicate some more time to my other business interests.”

In a post to Linkedin, he shared his thoughts on his tenure at BrewDog.

He wrote: “During my time at the helm of BrewDog, there have been highs and lows, up and downs, crazy successes and incredibly hard challenges. When I look back on the last 17 years (119 Dog Years) my overwhelming feeling is one of gratitude.

“Gratitude to have been able to build the world’s leading craft beer brand, from scratch.

“Gratitude to have been able to work with such amazing people all over our business, including our fantastic community.

“I am eternally thankful for all the brilliant beers, all the standout batches of Jack Hammer and all the wild adventures we have been on as a team.”

Mr Watt now plans to spend more time with family and loved ones, having been in a relationship with reality star, Georgia Toffolo since last year.

Allan Leighton, BrewDog chairman confirmed that talks had been ongoing for several months to find a suitable replacement to take over from Mr Watt.

“James Arrow is a proven leader,” said Allan Leighton. “His eight months as COO have given him a great insight into the business.

“The board is delighted to have him as CEO, to lead the company into its next phase of growth.”