Deadline: Farmers urged to ‘crack on’ with SAF forms as May 15 looms

Latest figures suggest that almost 11,000 forms have already been completed. 

By Katrina Macarthur
The deadline for Single Application Forms (SAF) is midnight on May 15.
Farmers and crofters who have not yet completed their Single Application Form (SAF) online are being urged to ‘crack on’ as the May 15 deadline looms.

Although the number of producers who have submitted forms is well ahead of this time last year, many forms are still to be started, with others still sitting in  ‘draft’ form.

Latest figures provided to NFU Scotland by Scottish Government suggest that almost 11,000 forms have already been completed.

That compares with 10,600 at the same time in 2023 and 10,200 in 2022.

Roughly 7,000 forms still to be completed

Around 18,000 forms are submitted annually in Scotland.

The deadline for submitting SAF application is May 15 but applications submitted by the deadline can still be amended, added to, or increased, up until May 31 without penalty.

NFUS director of policy Jonnie Hall said the SAF deadline remains one of the most important dates in the Scottish farming calendar.

Jonnie Hall, NFUS head of policy.

“Support payments remain critically important to the viability of most Scottish farming and crofting businesses,” said Mr Hall.

“As we negotiate that Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill, that will define our future support arrangements, we have made the importance of that support crystal clear.

“There are many forms started but not completed and we urge those with forms in a draft state to go on and complete their application at the earliest opportunity and ensure that it is properly submitted.

Amendments on submitted forms still allowed up until May 31

“Farmers and crofters must prioritise these annual application forms in the next few days.  The deadline of the 15 May is fast approaching, and we urge all eligible applicants to concentrate on completing their submission now rather than at the last minute.”

With a week left, NFUS has welcomed the news that Scottish Government has organised 9am to 5pm cover for IT related issues over the weekend (May 11 and 12) and after office hours cover from Monday May 13 until midnight on Wednesday May 15.

Customers can contact the IT service desk on 0300 244 6202 or AREISDServiceDesk@gov.scot

