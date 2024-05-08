Aberdeen architect wades in on Cafe 52 council row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen architect wades in on Cafe 52 council row

Richard Tinto backed the business, which has operated for nearly 30 years.

By Ross Hempseed
Richard Tinto recorded a video at The Green. Image: Richard Tinto.
Leading architect Richard Tinto has said the council shouldn’t “penalise local businesses” following news that Cafe 52 could be forced to knock down its outdoor area.

A row has erupted between Aberdeen City Council and Cafe 52’s owner Steven Bothwell over his outdoor seating area.

The council claims the space will impede work on the £60m Aberdeen Market, under construction on The Green.

Mr Bothwell went all the way to the Scottish Parliament to get approval for the outdoor area to remain in place permanently.

However, he says the council could force the demolition of the seating anyway.

Outdoor seating at Cafe 52 is causing headaches for council bosses. Image: DC Thomson.

The P&J understands the local authority had looked to offer Cafe 52 alternative space during the work.

Now, leading architect Richard Tinto has criticised the council on their position saying they shouldn’t “penalise local businesses that contribute so much to the area”.

He posted a video on LinkedIn in which he talked about the potential for an elevator alongside the Back Wynd stairs.

Richard Tinto said ‘don’t penalise local businesses’

In the video, he also expressed annoyance the council were wasting money on the new Aberdeen market.

Speaking about the council while at The Green, he noted: “When they make poor decisions, they need to be held accountable and there is none more poorer for me today than the insistence that they have asked Mr Bothwell to remove these beautiful buildings that add so much character to The Green to make construction access for the other big project that is happening, a project I still feel is a waste of £60m at a time when we should be making use of the buildings that we have.”

Steve Bothwell, Cafe 52 proprietor, is threatening legal action against Aberdeen City Council. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson
He praised Mr Bothwell for keeping The Green going for so long having opened Cafe 52, 29 years ago, but added that the council should make sure he and his business is there another 20 years.

Speaking to The P&J, he said that he believed there was a “workable alternative solution” for construction traffic.

He added: “I stand by my view that the whole development risks the other great work being done elsewhere to regenerate the city centre.”

In response to the row over outdoor seating, a council spokesperson said: “Work has started on the redevelopment of the former Aberdeen market site.

“Safe vehicular access will be needed to transport debris and building materials.

“The request to remove the outdoor seating area – which is on a public road – is being made to facilitate this, with a focus on public safety.”

Conversation