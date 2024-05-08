Aberdeen architect wades in on Cafe 52 council row

Leading architect Richard Tinto has said the council shouldn’t “penalise local businesses” following news that Cafe 52 could be forced to knock down its outdoor area.

A row has erupted between Aberdeen City Council and Cafe 52’s owner Steven Bothwell over his outdoor seating area.

The council claims the space will impede work on the £60m Aberdeen Market, under construction on The Green.

Mr Bothwell went all the way to the Scottish Parliament to get approval for the outdoor area to remain in place permanently.

However, he says the council could force the demolition of the seating anyway.

The P&J understands the local authority had looked to offer Cafe 52 alternative space during the work.

Now, leading architect Richard Tinto has criticised the council on their position saying they shouldn’t “penalise local businesses that contribute so much to the area”.

He posted a video on LinkedIn in which he talked about the potential for an elevator alongside the Back Wynd stairs.

Richard Tinto said ‘don’t penalise local businesses’

In the video, he also expressed annoyance the council were wasting money on the new Aberdeen market.

Speaking about the council while at The Green, he noted: “When they make poor decisions, they need to be held accountable and there is none more poorer for me today than the insistence that they have asked Mr Bothwell to remove these beautiful buildings that add so much character to The Green to make construction access for the other big project that is happening, a project I still feel is a waste of £60m at a time when we should be making use of the buildings that we have.”

He praised Mr Bothwell for keeping The Green going for so long having opened Cafe 52, 29 years ago, but added that the council should make sure he and his business is there another 20 years.

Speaking to The P&J, he said that he believed there was a “workable alternative solution” for construction traffic.

He added: “I stand by my view that the whole development risks the other great work being done elsewhere to regenerate the city centre.”

In response to the row over outdoor seating, a council spokesperson said: “Work has started on the redevelopment of the former Aberdeen market site.

“Safe vehicular access will be needed to transport debris and building materials.

“The request to remove the outdoor seating area – which is on a public road – is being made to facilitate this, with a focus on public safety.”