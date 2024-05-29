Farmers to be offered free post-lambing MOT at Scotsheep

In less than one week, farmers attending NSA Scotsheep 2024 will be offered the opportunity to benefit from a post-lambing MOT courtesy of rural charity RSABI.

The charity’s Health Hut will be set up at the event on Wednesday June 5 at the Hamilton family’s Aikengall Farm near Dunbar.

Nurse Irene Scott will be taking blood pressures and offering lifestyle advice while Campbell Ewen known as the Kilted Barber from Perth, will be holding a ‘trimathon’ throughout the day.

Campbell will be offering his services free of charge and visitors to the event are kindly asked to make a small donation in exchange for a trim or, alternatively, they can give a donation to see someone in need of a barber’s services being tidied up.

RSABI and the Health Hut team visited the Hamilton family this week where Irene and Campbell were pleased to offer event host James Hamilton an MOT, watched by an intrigued senior sheepdog Bob and apprentice pup Gerard.

The RSABI Scotsheep Health Hut will be located at stand 39, outside main building 3, across from the VIP/sponsors’ marquee.

RSABI will also again be encouraging farmers to take a break this summer, with the opportunity to win a four-night stay in a lovely pod, kindly provided by Lothian Glamping.

In recent months RSABI has welcomed four new nurses to its Health Hut team to support the roll-out of the initiative to communities across Scotland.

A Health Hut roadshow is planned for the summer shows and the RSABI nurses will also be in action at Thainstone today (May 30) and Caithness Livestock Centre on August 19.