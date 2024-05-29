Farmers to be offered free post-lambing MOT at Scotsheep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farmers to be offered free post-lambing MOT at Scotsheep

Nurse Irene Scott and the Kilted Barber (Campbell Ewen) will be located at stand 39.

By Katrina Macarthur
NSA Scotsheep host farmer James Hamilton with Campbell Ewen and Irene Scott.
NSA Scotsheep host farmer James Hamilton with Campbell Ewen and Irene Scott.

In less than one week, farmers attending NSA Scotsheep 2024 will be offered the opportunity to benefit from a post-lambing MOT courtesy of rural charity RSABI.

The charity’s Health Hut will be set up at the event on Wednesday June 5 at the Hamilton family’s Aikengall Farm near Dunbar.

Nurse Irene Scott will be taking blood pressures and offering lifestyle advice while Campbell Ewen known as the Kilted Barber from Perth, will be holding a ‘trimathon’ throughout the day.

Campbell will be offering his services free of charge and visitors to the event are kindly asked to make a small donation in exchange for a trim or, alternatively, they can give a donation to see someone in need of a barber’s services being tidied up.

RSABI and the Health Hut team visited the Hamilton family this week where Irene and Campbell were pleased to offer event host James Hamilton an MOT, watched by an intrigued senior sheepdog Bob and apprentice pup Gerard.

The RSABI Scotsheep Health Hut will be located at stand 39, outside main building 3, across from the VIP/sponsors’ marquee.

RSABI will also again be encouraging farmers to take a break this summer, with the opportunity to win a four-night stay in a lovely pod, kindly provided by Lothian Glamping.

In recent months RSABI has welcomed four new nurses to its Health Hut team to support the roll-out of the initiative to communities across Scotland.

A Health Hut roadshow is planned for the summer shows and the RSABI nurses will also be in action at Thainstone today (May 30) and Caithness Livestock Centre on August 19.

