Ellon cafe’s delight as celebrity guest fawns over cakes and sandwiches

Macduff Aquarium has seen a rise in followers after being included in Georgia Toffolo's north-east business line-up.

By Shanay Taylor
Georgia Toffolo recommends local businesses. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram and The Murly Tuck / Facebook.
Georgia Toffolo recommends local businesses. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram and The Murly Tuck / Facebook.

Businesses in the north-east are ‘delighted’ after they were given a recent shout-out by a reality television star.

Georgia Toffolo shared some of her favourite local businesses and must-see spots in the north-east as she encourages people to holiday in Scotland.

In a post to her 1.8million Instagram followers, the reality star – who is in a relationship with Brewdog entrepreneur James Watt – gave a “shout-out” to local retailers who have made her feel “so happy and at home”.

After visiting The Murly tuck in Tarves a few times, she called it her “forever favourite place” for the best cakes, tea and sandwiches.

Toff list makes Murly Tuck feel good

Speaking to the Press and Journal, The Murly Tuck said they are “delighted” to be included in her round-up.

Adding: “Didn’t know who she was when she first came in, it wasn’t until the third time she visited and one of my co-workers was starstruck.

“She is the most polite person and is very down to earth. It was lovely of her to do that and it makes us feel good as we put in a lot of hard work.”

Macduff Aquarium in Macduff. Image: JASON HEDGES

The 29-year-old said she was worried about splitting her time between the rural countryside and the hustle and bustle of London.

“Thankfully the opposite has been true,” she explained.

“It’s quite extraordinary how much I have fallen in love with where we live (half the time!) in Scotland.”

Macduff Aquarium is another business on Toff’s must-see list, as she called it “perfectly formed and fun!”

The Press and Journal spoke to the local aquarium’s Learning Officer, Marie Dare, who shared that the business has seen a rise in social media followers since being included in Toff’s Instagram post.

Adding: “We are thrilled she visited us and it’s great that she had a nice visit. We are very happy she enjoyed her time with us and that she said we are perfectly formed.”

Georgia Toffolo in the north-east.
Georgia Toffolo recommends local businesses. Image: Georgia Toffolo/ Instagram.

Aquarium notices rise in followers after Georgia Toffolo post

Georgia, known as Toff to her fans, went on to share more of her top spots and things to do, which includes eating a chicken Maryland at The Redgarth in Oldmeldrum.

She also recommends   –

  • a trip to Collieston beach, to paddle board and swim inside of the harbour
  • heading to Newburgh beach to see the seals, which she describes as a “must”
Georgia visited South Percyhorner Farm Shop over the weekend. Image: Georgia Toffolo / South Percyhorner Farm Shop / Instagram.

Floofs and Snoots in Aberdeen also got a mention as she wrote, “we took Mont for a family photoshoot here and it was the best thing ever.”

Other spots mention included Eat on the Green, CrossFit Aberdeen and AM Beauty in Ellon.

The couple also visited Lochter Activity Centre over the weekend. Image: Georgia Toffolo / Instagram.

Toff and James have been seen spending more time in the north-east since BrewDog co-founder James announced he was stepping down after 17 years at the helm.

Toff added: “If you want to have the best happiest holiday I highly recommend coming to this amazing part of north-east Scotland. Even throughout the dark long winter it was wonderful.

“I also feel very grateful for the amazing selection of small businesses up here, I love supporting them.”

