Hay bale art pops up across Scotland to share vital mental health message

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Hay bale art pops up across Scotland to share vital mental health message

Designs range from tractors and farm animals to Teletubbies and Minions.

By Keith Findlay
Hay bale art
Young farmers around Scotland have been having fun making eye-catching hay bales - but there's a serious message. Image: Muckle Media

Vibrant displays of hay bale art have been showing up in fields across Scotland to spread a vital rural mental health message.

It is the idea of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

The colourful and innovative bale artworks have been created in support of the #KeepTalking campaign run by farming charity RSABI to remind everyone in the Scottish agricultural community about the importance of looking out for each other.

Designs range from tractors and farm animals to Teletubbies and Minions.

Hale bale art
Creative young farmers get the #KeepTalking message across. Image: Muckle Media
Minion hay bales
More Minions. Image: Muckle Media

#KeepTalking

Every display includes a banner with the #KeepTalking message.

All of the creations have been entered into a national SAYFC competition. It will be judged today (October 10), World Mental Health Day. The judging panel includes RSABI’s #KeepTalking ambassador, Perthshire farmer and comedian, Jim Smith.

Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith
Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith urges people to #KeepTalking. Image: Muckle Media

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said Young Farmers clubs up and down the country had put in an “absolutely incredible” effort.

She added: “We are so touched and grateful for all the trouble the young farmers have gone to. The results are simply outstanding

“We know how much work has gone into making these wonderful bale art displays.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren
RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren. Image: RSABI

“As well as raising a smile right round the country, the bale art will also serve as a powerful reminder to farming and crofting families to look out for others and look after their own mental health.

“Sadly, our industry has a poor track record for mental health and suicide, but there are many excellent steps being taken to improve this and good progress is being made.”

As well as raising a smile right round the country, the bale art will also serve as a powerful reminder to farming and crofting families to look out for others and look after their own mental health.” Carol McLaren, RSABI

SAYFC chief executive Penny Montgomerie said: “Our thanks go to everyone involved, not only club members but the wider farming community who have really got behind their local clubs and helped with logistics and ensuring the bale art creations were carefully and safely put in place.

“The bale artwork which has appeared around the country is a great example of all that is wonderful about our membership and the aims of SAYFC, and a fantastic example of teamwork, community spirit, innovation and talent.

“Everyone has risen to the challenge of getting RSABI’s #KeepTalking message over too, with very wide-ranging interpretations of the message.”

SAYFC chief executive Penny Montgomerie.
SAYFC chief executive Penny Montgomerie. Image: SAYFC

Campaign timely ahead of darker months

Alistair Christie, partner at competition sponsor Galbraith said: “The bale art acts as a light reminder of the need to step back and enjoy the small things in life, and have a smile or a laugh – especially in the looming darker months, which can be the toughest for agricultural communities.

“The #KeepTalking Campaign is a wonderful way of spreading the word.

“We’d encourage everyone to do their part this winter to speak with friends, family and neighbours.”

How to contact RSABI

During the past year Scottish farmers and crofters have benefitted from more than 1,000 counselling sessions arranged by RSABI.

The charity offers emotional, practical and financial support via a friendly, confidential and professional service. It can be reached via a 24/7 freephone number which won’t show on your phone bill – 0808 1234 555 – or via live webchat at www.rsabi.org.uk

Alternatively, email helpline@rsabi.org.uk during office hours.

More from Farming

Highlands and Islands MSP Tim Eagle at home on the farm.
Moray sheep farmer Tim Eagle joins Scottish shadow cabinet
L-r Grant Rogerson, chief executive of ANM Group, Carol McLaren, CEO of RSABI, choirmaster Kate Picken, and Alan Hutcheon and Harvey Stuart, of ANM Group. Image: Muckle Media
Thainstone date for Farmers Choir
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Chancellor Rachel Reeves
Pressure mounts for Budget to deliver more for farmers
A Scottish estate at the heart of rewilding efforts. Image: Oxygen Conservation
Ex-Highlands MSP Peter Peacock calls for nature recovery rethink
Peter Peacock.
Peter Peacock: Rural land strategy needs reality check
Jessica Low
Orcadian Jessica Low met her hubby through Young Farmers
Jillian Gordon, of Oviation Agriculture, and deputy first minister Kate Forbes at the Converge Awards.
Are innovative new dental gags the answer to cattle conundrum?
A tree survey on Bunloit Estate.
Nearly 3,000 acres of Scottish countryside up for grabs in near-£11 million sale
Anne MacAlpine, far right, with members of the Irvine family in Shetland.
TV stardom for cattle farmers from Shetland, Angus and Perthshire
Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath.
Highlands 'unsung hero' celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards

Conversation