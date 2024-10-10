Hay bale art pops up across Scotland to share vital mental health message

Vibrant displays of hay bale art have been showing up in fields across Scotland to spread a vital rural mental health message.

It is the idea of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

The colourful and innovative bale artworks have been created in support of the #KeepTalking campaign run by farming charity RSABI to remind everyone in the Scottish agricultural community about the importance of looking out for each other.

Designs range from tractors and farm animals to Teletubbies and Minions.

#KeepTalking

Every display includes a banner with the #KeepTalking message.

All of the creations have been entered into a national SAYFC competition. It will be judged today (October 10), World Mental Health Day. The judging panel includes RSABI’s #KeepTalking ambassador, Perthshire farmer and comedian, Jim Smith.

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren said Young Farmers clubs up and down the country had put in an “absolutely incredible” effort.

She added: “We are so touched and grateful for all the trouble the young farmers have gone to. The results are simply outstanding

“We know how much work has gone into making these wonderful bale art displays.

“As well as raising a smile right round the country, the bale art will also serve as a powerful reminder to farming and crofting families to look out for others and look after their own mental health.

“Sadly, our industry has a poor track record for mental health and suicide, but there are many excellent steps being taken to improve this and good progress is being made.”

SAYFC chief executive Penny Montgomerie said: “Our thanks go to everyone involved, not only club members but the wider farming community who have really got behind their local clubs and helped with logistics and ensuring the bale art creations were carefully and safely put in place.

“The bale artwork which has appeared around the country is a great example of all that is wonderful about our membership and the aims of SAYFC, and a fantastic example of teamwork, community spirit, innovation and talent.

“Everyone has risen to the challenge of getting RSABI’s #KeepTalking message over too, with very wide-ranging interpretations of the message.”

Campaign timely ahead of darker months

Alistair Christie, partner at competition sponsor Galbraith said: “The bale art acts as a light reminder of the need to step back and enjoy the small things in life, and have a smile or a laugh – especially in the looming darker months, which can be the toughest for agricultural communities.

“The #KeepTalking Campaign is a wonderful way of spreading the word.

“We’d encourage everyone to do their part this winter to speak with friends, family and neighbours.”

How to contact RSABI

During the past year Scottish farmers and crofters have benefitted from more than 1,000 counselling sessions arranged by RSABI.

The charity offers emotional, practical and financial support via a friendly, confidential and professional service. It can be reached via a 24/7 freephone number which won’t show on your phone bill – 0808 1234 555 – or via live webchat at www.rsabi.org.uk

Alternatively, email helpline@rsabi.org.uk during office hours.