Home Business Farming

New survey taps mood of Scottish farmers and crofters

Farmstrong Scotland hopes to gain an up-to-date picture of wellbeing in the agricultural industry.

By Keith Findlay
Lonely farmer in a field.
Farmstrong Scotland aims to find out how farmers and crofters are feeling. Image: Farming Community Network

Scottish farmers and crofters are being asked to share how they are feeling and reveal what steps they are taking to look after their wellbeing.

The “in-depth” Farmstrong Scotland survey got under way today.

It seeks to deliver an up-to-date picture of wellbeing in the agricultural industry.

Available online via farmstrongscotland.org.uk and on paper, it is open until the end of the month.

Farmstrong is urging as many Scottish-based farmers and crofters as possible to complete the questions, so it can use the information to guide its future activities.

Farmstrong Scotland wants as many farmers and crofters as possible to take part. Image: Farmstrong Scotland

The study is also looking to gauge the impact of work the charity has done to date.

This includes farmers and crofters being given access to new tools and materials, a podcast series, peer-to-peer story sharing, and a string of workshops and other events during the past year.

How to take part

Paper copies of the survey, along with freepost reply envelopes, are being made available at key industry points such as auction marts and suppliers’ stores. They can also be sent out by post if required.

Farmstrong programme director Alix Ritchie said: “It’s so important that we hear from the farmers and crofters that this programme is designed for to find out what areas they are seeking further information on, and any barriers they face in managing their own wellbeing.

“The survey is anonymous to ensure we protect individual confidentiality.

“Results won’t be reported in a way that would identify anyone.”

Alix Ritchie.

Ms Ritchie added: “We will be using the insights to help us direct the activities we are planning in future.”

“This will determine how things like our stories, resources and future events can be tailored to provide valuable tools to empower farmers and crofters to manage their wellbeing.”

Independent market research company Scotinform is carrying out the survey on behalf of Farmstrong.

Project ‘giving a voice to farmers and crofters’

Scotinform director Helen Duncan said: “In all our work, the common thread is the importance of research in shaping effective, evidence-based solutions.

“This project is giving a voice to farmers and crofters based in Scotland, gathering data on their needs and turning that information into actionable strategies that Farmstrong can work towards.

“Once the survey findings have given us a clearer, general picture of the agricultural wellbeing landscape, we will move on to qualitative research – online discussions, with those who sign-up, that will allow us to engage directly with farmers and crofters to hear their stories.”

What is Farmstrong Scotland?

Farmstrong helps farmers, crofters and their families cope with the ups and downs of farming and crofting by sharing things they can do to look after themselves and the people in their business. It is a peer-to-peer led programme, driven by scientific information and real-life stories.

The initiative was launched at last year’s Royal Highland Show.

It is supported by RHASS, the Movember Foundation and NFU Mutual Charitable Trust.

