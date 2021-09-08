Amplus Energy Services agrees two-year deal with Aberdeen FC’s youth academy

Amplus Energy Services has struck a two-year sponsorship deal aimed at helping Aberdeen Football Club nurture the next generation of Pittodrie stars.

The support of Granite Ciy-based Amplus, which specialises in floating oilfield production services, has already seen the introduction of player of the month awards for the Scottish Premiership club’s Bobby Clark Youth Academy.

The agreement also sees Amplus continue its sponsorship of Angus the Bull,

making the firm one of the longest-running sponsors of the Dons’ beloved mascot.

The youth academy player of the month award scheme recognises young players for their work ethic and commitment to improvement, as well as their performances in training and games.

Players are nominated by youth academy coaches, with the winners featured on AFC’s social media channels and website.

Amplus managing director Ian Herd said: “We are proud supporters of Aberdeen

Football Club and are thrilled to be strengthening our relationship, particularly as the club continues to make positive improvements across the youth academy.

“This is an exciting time for the club, and I’m pleased that as a local company we will get the opportunity to play a small part in its ambitious plans to be the best developer of young talent.”

Amplus reaping the benefits

AFC commercial director Rob Wicks said he was delighted to see another long-term commercial partner – Amplus has been involved since 2014 – bolster its relationship with the Dons.

Mr Wicks added: “Amplus Energy Services Ltd have reaped the many positive benefits of partnering a football club and it is really encouraging to see the desire from them

to not only increase their level of engagement but also broaden the partnership to see them supporting the young players emerging from our youth academy.”

In addition to highlighting talent and rewarding hard work at the youth academy, AFC’s partnership with Amplus ties into the club’s long-running association with the charity North East Sensory Services (NESS).

The new agreement will see AFC supporting Amplus with the provision of goods and services to support the annual NESS fundraising event.”

