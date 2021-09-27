Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sponsored Home Business Local Business

SPONSORED: It’s time to be smart with tax reliefs – find out how

By Sponsored Content
September 27, 2021, 9:00 am Updated: October 12, 2021, 7:30 pm
Businesses need to be smarter when it comes to tax relief
Businesses need to be smarter when it comes to tax relief

There is no doubt that the last couple of years have been challenging for businesses, especially in the North East of Scotland. However, with the oil price rebounding in recent months and investment to diversify activities, there is hope that things are looking up.

Frazer Nicol

Here, Azets Director Frazer Nicol discusses how valuable tax reliefs can benefit businesses and reveals how you can be smarter…

Aside from the grants and support offered by government, there are some valuable tax reliefs which are often overlooked by companies.

During these challenging years, where losses may have arisen, companies have several options on how to utilise these and a common choice is to carry these losses back to generate a cash repayment. Whilst this is beneficial from a short-term cash flow perspective, now is the time to consider the best way to utilise these losses given the Corporation Tax rate increase from 1 April 2023. If these losses are carried forward to periods after 1 April 2023, they can be worth 31% more and relieved at 25% instead of the historic 19%, which for many companies may be an attractive option.

R&D

Research and Development (“R&D”) tax relief is hugely beneficial for companies that are investing in innovation; however, it is often overlooked by qualifying businesses. Many businesses don’t consider that their day to day activities are innovative, but in reality, they are often overcoming challenges or making technological advances. For SMEs, relief is available at 230% meaning every £1 of qualifying expenditure provides an additional £1.30 in Corporation Tax relief. Larger companies can also benefit, but at a lower rate. There are some changes on the horizon for R&D tax relief and expert advice is recommended to ensure R&D claims are robust and have been carefully considered.

Significant benefits can be obtained for companies investing in property, plant and equipment. A 130% super-deduction will be available on qualifying assets until 31 March 2023.

Operating overseas

Companies expanding internationally don’t often consider the tax cost of operating overseas. Overseas expansion can bring huge opportunities, but it does bring some tax and compliance challenges. Careful advance planning can help mitigate the potential tax cost of operating internationally.

The upcoming budget on 27 October will provide insight into governments plans for the coming years.

Azets’ team of trusted business advisors are on hand to offer strategic tax advice and planning. To discuss your business and efficient tax planning, contact: Frazer.Nicol@azets.co.uk

 

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]