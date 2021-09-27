Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, September 28th 2021 Show Links
News

Yellow rain warning extended in the north-east with ‘heavy rain’ making flooding ‘likely’

A yellow rain warning in parts of the north-east has been extended until Monday afternoon.
By Kirstin Tait
September 27, 2021, 9:46 am Updated: September 27, 2021, 11:53 am
Photo of Kirstin Tait
Police have warned drivers to take care. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

The warning covers parts of north-west Aberdeenshire, northern Moray and the south-east Highlands – and came into effect at midnight on Monday.

The warning was due to last until 12pm today but has now been extended for a few hours this afternoon due to the area of rain taking longer to clear than originally anticipated.

It has led to police in the north-east warning drivers to “be aware of road and weather conditions and drive accordingly”.

The Met Office says the “heavy rain” could lead to disruption with flooding of a few homes and businesses “likely”.

Yellow Weather Warning – Heavy RainMet Office have issued a yellow warning for rain in the North East Area.Please be…

Posted by North East Police Division on Monday, 27 September 2021

The forecasters also warn that spray and flooding on roads could make journey times longer with bus and train services likely to be affected.

Flood warnings issued by Sepa in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Findhorn, Moray, Nairn and Speyside also remain in place.

Yesterday’s predictions meant people in the north-east woke up to a very wet and rainy morning following a week of warm weather.

It was reported last week that the record breaking temperatures of up to 23C were the result of a phenomenon known as the Foehn Effect.

Back in September, Scotland recorded it’s hottest temperature in over 100 years with Abyone reaching highs of 27.5C.

It meant parts of Aberdeenshire compared to the likes of Barcelona and Rome where temperatures of 27C were recorded on the same day.

