Small business focus: Scottish education key for California-born businessman Kyle Smith

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Kyle Smith, chief executive of Fort William-based Energy Mutual.

How and why did you start in business?

Born in California to an American father and Scots mother, I grew up in the north-east of Scotland while making repeated trips to the states.

My first taste of business came as a teenager, when I sold watches and jewellery at Elgin’s Saturday Mart, and while at Edinburgh University a friend and I used to sell hotdogs on the street during the festival. I enjoyed creating something from nothing and being paid for my efforts.

How did you get to where you are today?

The Scottish educational system supported me from primary one to PhD, and it’s helping me develop a new business now.

If you have the motivation and vision, Scottish education and the start-up environment allows you to have a go.

While studying for a degree in mechanical engineering at Edinburgh University, I undertook research projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Bangladesh, and I also spent a summer cycling through China.

From Madrid to Fort William

Focusing on renewable energy, I finished my degree with internships at a wave energy developer and smart grid company.

I then joined a two-year international graduate programme with the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturer, working with talented colleagues around the world.

I was desperate to do my own thing, so left my job in Madrid, where I was working at the time, and joined my wife, Roberta, in Fort William.

She was training as a rural GP and we both liked the idea of living more rurally.

I set up Energy Mutual as a one-man consultancy while pursuing a PhD in electrical engineering with Strathclyde University and Imperial College London.

Energy Mutual operates an innovative online platform for managing the long-term operations of renewable energy projects.

Our software monitors the performance of these installations in real-time, so faults are identified early and generation is maximised.

We’ve created a system that is universal and scalable – it can improve the performance of a small solar PV project but is also able to support large wind and hydropower schemes.

Who helped you?

My friend, Sam Gray, left a very comfortable software engineering job to join me as chief technology officer, and he leads the development of the online asset management platform.

He took a big risk and I’ll be forever grateful – he’s made a huge difference.

I must say thanks to the early clients who put their trust in a relatively young engineer to help guide them through some challenging projects and to manage the day-to-day operations of their energy assets.

Federation of Small Businesses’ webinars have been very useful too, as is its library of advice and documentation covering everything that smaller firms need to get started.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Being afraid of making mistakes.

What is your greatest achievement?

Marrying Roberta.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

We have a unique opportunity to create a nationwide, publicly-owned, electric vehicle charging network, the revenue from which could support a new sovereign wealth fund.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To grow Energy Mutual into a solid business that continues to develop innovative solutions for the energy industry, while attracting talented people to come live and work in the Highlands.

What do you do to relax?

Sleep – what with entertaining a three-month-old and three-year-old, while keeping projects spinning, there’s no time for anything else.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I read The Gruffalo (Julia Donaldson) and listen to the Frozen soundtrack.

What do you waste your money on?

I’m a cheapskate and don’t buy much, but when I do it’s generally a good coffee or breakfast.

How would your friends describe you?

A few years ago I spent 45 days rowing the Atlantic with three friends, and we saw sides of each other we’d never seen before.

My personality was described as “emotionally monotone”. I’m pretty easy-going and don’t get overly excited or down about things.

What would your enemies say about you?

What enemies?

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a 2015 Nissan Leaf and dream of the day when I don’t have to drive – bring on autonomous cars.

