Small business focus: Ex-banker Finlay Johnston anticipates growing demand for his expertise post-Covid

Each week, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Finlay Johnston, managing director of Aberdeen firm 4C Global Consultancy.

How and why did you start in business?

I launched 4C Global in April 2020 but the idea had been in my head for a long time.

I`m sure people thought I was mad launching a business in the early days of lockdown, however, I had the rationale to know things would pick up again and once they did, company owners would be far more comfortable with virtual outsourced support than ever before.

I had been made redundant but knew from years of experience there was a huge gap in the market to support ambitious companies with their growth plans.

More than ever, companies need to be better informed.”

Highly competent, true business developers are extremely hard to come by and also very expensive, so the outsourced retained model could be attractive.

More than ever, companies need to be better informed and I knew a lot of executive management weren’t getting the sales support they needed to achieve organic growth.

After years of high level working for others and despite having lucrative job offers, it was time to do something for myself.

It was a daunting move but I had trust in my abilities and am so glad I listened to my own advice.

The past 18 months have been phenomenal, but not without a few tears and sleepless nights.

How did you get to where you are today?

Hard work and long hours. I started my career in retail and commercial banking in Aberdeen and had developed a wide network of professional contacts.

When the banking crisis hit I needed a change in direction. I had built up a good reputation and was eager for a new challenge, so it all transitioned from there.

A good friend and client took a chance on me and I`ve never looked back. I have a great deal to thank him for.

I recognised a demand in the wider energy sector for my skillset.”

After cutting my teeth with a large mooring contractor I joined a leading drilling contractor, traveling globally to identify and secure new business, while also managing global accounts.

But I recognised a demand in the wider energy sector for my skillset and, combined with my extensive international experience and personal drive to help others achieve, 4C was born.

Who helped you?

Everyone needs a mentor in life and business. I’ve had three who have all had a profound impact on my life. They’ve helped to coach and develop my professional abilities and support me to overcome any mental barriers.

I fully believe we are the average of the five people we spend the most time with. I’ve always surrounded myself with like-minded people – those determined and always striving to do better to reach the pinnacle of their careers.

Recently, I’ve found the legal templates and hubs from the Federation of Small Businesses invaluable, along with its insightful series of webinars.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Not believing in myself sooner. Launching and running 4C has been a huge life lesson. I spent far too much time doubting myself and have always had a very unhealthy dose of imposter syndrome.

Thankfully, I now feel in more control of my life and trust my own thoughts.

What is your greatest achievement?

Apart from my son, Reece, it would be becoming a self-made success. As a young lad, I was constantly told I wouldn’t make anything of life. Schoolteachers and I didn’t get on.

I’m proud of overcoming various obstacles and glad I had the guts and determination to get to where I am today. Otherwise, life could have been very different.

I also have an extremely supportive group of friends, family and my wife, Karen, who all believe in me.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Without a doubt, the UK benefits system needs a complete overhaul.

Of course, there are those who genuinely need help and they are welcome to every penny and more, but I also believe there are those who take advantage and abuse the system, which undermines those who really need the support.

I’ve travelled the world enough to know what real poverty looks like and believe there are those claiming benefits for no legitimate reason.

What do you still hope to achieve?

To continue to build a successful business. I’m very much a people person and get a lot of satisfaction from helping people reach their full potential.

Workwise I’m at my happiest when I’m adding value to a business, and I hope to continue being able to help people achieve their professional goals.

What do you do to relax?

I love being outdoors and really enjoy mountain biking. As a family we spend a lot of time on the west coast – the area is so rugged and remote.

I love being totally cut off from the world and enjoying the scenery, which is out of this world.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’ve read hundreds of autobiographies, and recently read Matthew McConaughey’s Green Lights. I don’t watch much TV, but am watching Squid Game.

What do you waste your money on?

Cars – I have had a lot of nice cars in the past.

How would your friends describe you?

Loyal, confident, fun, hard-working and sensitive. They’d probably also say I need to focus more on me and less on everyone else.

What would your enemies say about you?

I’m not one to make enemies but if people don’t like me, it might be because I come across as over-confident.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a VW Transporter, which I absolutely love. My son does a lot of sailing so it’s convenient for all the sports gear. I would love a Bentley Continental Convertible.

