Highland Council will repay its £128m capital loans bill for the next 60 years, councillors told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Highland Council will repay its £128m capital loans bill for the next 60 years, councillors told

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
November 25, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: November 25, 2021, 11:28 am
Highland Council budget leader Alasdair Christie. Picture by SANDY McCOOK
Highland Council budget leader Alasdair Christie. Picture by SANDY McCOOK

A report on the Highland Council’s capital spending details £128m in loans, which will be repaid over the next six decades.

To fund its capital programme, the council needs to borrow £80m for general fund expenditure and £48m for its housing revenue account.

This places what officers described as a “significant financial burden” on the council – and rate payers – for generations to come.

The figures were set out in a report to the council’s corporate resources committee this morning. Though borrowing is high, the overall financial picture for the council was not altogether gloomy.

Revenue snapshot is positive

Looking first at the revenue accounts, members welcomed the healthy balance of non-earmarked reserves, which stands at £26.5m.

At 4% of the revenue budget, this is higher than the 3% recommended by Audit Scotland.

There are significant budget pressures. The council agreed to underwrite a projected overspend of £2.7m for High Life Highland, and the full cost of Scottish Government election promises is not yet known.

However, councillors gave a cautious welcome to the mid-year report.

Councillor Ian Cockburn was even optimistic, stating: “We’ve more money now than we’ve ever had. We need to watch we don’t put ourselves into doom and gloom, and never get back out of it. Let’s lighten up a bit.”

Budget leader Alasdair Christie agreed council is in an “excellent position”. However, the report must take account of the expected movement in the reserve budget before year-end.

“Overall, we are in a strong position due to the stewardship and guidance of officers, the financial support of the Scottish Government and our own prudent decision-making,” said Mr Christie.

Council leader Margaret Davidson called it a “snapshot” of the current position. She said Cosla is making the case to the Scottish Government to appreciate local government, and reflect this in a favourable financial settlement.

Northern Rock, or Heathrow?

Returning to the subject of capital, members were mostly content with the amount of borrowing. Councillor Derek Louden said that many of Highland Council’s old debts were now coming to an end, and new borrowing is much cheaper.

However, he warned council not to take the “Northern Rock” approach of relying too heavily on short-term rates.

Mr Louden suggested that the Highland Council review its loans profile and consider more long-term capital borrowing.

Liz Denovan, executive chief officer for resources and finance, said this was an option, but would cost more initially.

Highland Council capital
Councillor Ian Cockburn said members need all the financial information to monitor the changes.

Members of the opposition also took aim at the “column of zeroes” in the capital monitoring report.

Earlier this year, Mr Louden complained that the rebased budget made it look as if every Highland Council capital project was coming in exactly on budget.

Rather than presenting the initial budget, together with information about overspends and underspends, the reports show ‘zero’ in every column. This is because council agreed to reprofile the budget. However, the SNP group called for the full financial detail to be included.

Councillor Cockburn, still fresh from his demand that council “lighten up” quipped: “I used to work for Terminal Five at Heathrow. They had a sign saying ‘On time’ and ‘On budget’. That project was never on time and never on budget. They just changed the due date and the budget to fit.”

Highland Council officers agreed that future capital reports would include the full financial context, plus a summary of any expected movement in year-end reserves.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]