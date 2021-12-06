Young apprentice Kieran Knowles joins on-the-job ‘school’ of personal finance

An error occurred. Please try again.

A fledgling north-east financial advice business has taken on its first apprentice.

SpringGen, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, went local for its new recruit.

The young apprentice is Kieran Knowles, a pupil at Westhill Academy.

As part of his school academic year Kieran is on an apprenticeship programme.

And his workplace mentor is Jenny Madhoo, chartered financial planner and founder of SpringGen.

Since joining her business, he has been fully immersed in a work environment that has provided an invaluable experience, advancing both his professional and personal skills.

Ms Madhoo said he had also provided support and “valuable input” into various ongoing projects.

‘We couldn’t have hoped for a better apprentice’

She added: “The ethos of SpringGen revolves around encouraging young people to take an active interest in their personal finances.

“Taking on an apprentice seemed like a natural extension.

“We couldn’t have hoped for a better apprentice than Kieran, who always turns up full of enthusiasm and willing to learn with whatever task is put in front of him.”

Kieran is on a Foundation Apprenticeship in Business Skills, which is equivalent to a Higher (SCQF Level 6), and recognised by universities, colleges and employers as such.

The scheme is co-ordinated by Developing the Young Workforce – part of the Scottish Government’s strategy to better prepare young people for the world of work.

‘I wanted more’

Kieran said: “Throughout my senior phase at school I have chosen all of and subsequently excelled in all of the business subjects, however, this was all with a textbook in front of me and I wanted more.

“Working alongside Jenny and the SpringGen team has helped me in a multitude of ways to prepare for what lies ahead.”

SpringGen was incorporated just two years ago, under the name Beanstalk Advice.

The online service aims to help Generation Y and Z clients – millennials and after, or those born since about 1984 – reach their money goals.

It is a demographic that, Ms Madhoo says, often feels priced out of financial advice.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority in 2017, only 6% of 18-34-year-olds sought this kind of support.

Ms Madhoo is originally from Essex and moved to the north-east a few years ago.

SpringGen’s website describes her as “a straight-talker” who has “no time for financial jargon or waffle”.

