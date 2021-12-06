Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay with breakfast at Maryculter House in Aberdeenshire

Nestled on the River Dee you will find the picturesque venue of Maryculter House.
By Julia Bryce
December 6, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: December 6, 2021, 11:55 am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Maryculter House.

Steeped in history, the hotel on North Deeside Road in Aberdeenshire dates back to 1225 and is surrounded by woodland and nature.

To mark our sixth day of foodie giveaways we are giving one reader the chance to book in for an overnight stay with breakfast included at this fabulous venue.

One of the bedrooms.

With 40 rooms available, some boasting stunning views of the River Dee and others the Deeside countryside, Maryculter is ideally located just a short 15 minute drive from Aberdeen’s city centre.

When staying, why not book yourself in to dine in Poachers Brasserie for dinner? With dishes including Portsoy salmon, Peterhead landed hake, pancetta wrapped breast of pheasant, a venison wellington and Aberdeenshire Highland beef burger, there’s plenty to tempt you.

This is also where you will enjoy your breakfast in the morning.

For breakfast expect to see a full Scottish, smoked salmon, baby butteries from JG Ross, porridge, homemade scones and breakfast rolls all on the menu.

One of the restaurant areas.

To enter the Maryculter House giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is subject to availability and is valid for six months from January 2, 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

