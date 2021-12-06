12 Days of Christmas Giveaway: Win an overnight stay with breakfast at Maryculter House in Aberdeenshire

An error occurred. Please try again.

Nestled on the River Dee you will find the picturesque venue of Maryculter House.

Steeped in history, the hotel on North Deeside Road in Aberdeenshire dates back to 1225 and is surrounded by woodland and nature.

To mark our sixth day of foodie giveaways we are giving one reader the chance to book in for an overnight stay with breakfast included at this fabulous venue.

With 40 rooms available, some boasting stunning views of the River Dee and others the Deeside countryside, Maryculter is ideally located just a short 15 minute drive from Aberdeen’s city centre.

When staying, why not book yourself in to dine in Poachers Brasserie for dinner? With dishes including Portsoy salmon, Peterhead landed hake, pancetta wrapped breast of pheasant, a venison wellington and Aberdeenshire Highland beef burger, there’s plenty to tempt you.

This is also where you will enjoy your breakfast in the morning.

For breakfast expect to see a full Scottish, smoked salmon, baby butteries from JG Ross, porridge, homemade scones and breakfast rolls all on the menu.

To enter the Maryculter House giveaway:

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

Terms and conditions:

The prize is subject to availability and is valid for six months from January 2, 2022.

You must live within the Press and Journal’s circulation area to enter this competition.

Full DCT Media terms and conditions can be found here.

For more giveaways…